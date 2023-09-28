Dems, media conveniently leaving out part of Jonathan Turley's quote about Biden impeachment

Riley Gaines DROPS AOC like the sack of STUPID she is for trying...
Doug P.  |  1:14 PM on September 28, 2023
Screenshot of meme

Today is the first hearing of the House Oversight Committee's impeachment inquiry, and one of the witnesses is George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley.

Turley made a remark in his opening comments that Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) are running with: 

There's more context to that quote, but of course the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin is among those who didn't care:

Now, here's what Turley said in full: 

For SOME reason Dems and much of the media aren't sharing this other part of Turley's statement:

My testimony also reflects the fact that I do believe that, after months of investigation, the House has passed the threshold for an inquiry into whether President Joe Biden was directly involved or benefited from the corrupt practices of his son, Hunter, and others. 

"The House has passed the threshold for an inquiry."

However, Dems & media will find Turley credible only on that one sentence that they find helpful.

*** 

