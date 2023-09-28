Dems, media conveniently leaving out part of Jonathan Turley's quote about Biden impeachment

Today is the first hearing of the House Oversight Committee's impeachment inquiry, and one of the witnesses is George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley.

Turley made a remark in his opening comments that Democrats and the media (as always, pardon the redundancy) are running with:

Jonathan Turley in his submitted testimony for today's Biden impeachment hearing:



"I do not believe that the evidence currently meets the standard of a high crime and misdemeanor needed for an article of impeachment." https://t.co/O3Bp1507X1 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) September 28, 2023

“I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment,” said Jonathan Turley.https://t.co/7uiGqZSHtt — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 28, 2023

James Comer's witness Jonathan Turley: “I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment” pic.twitter.com/zEscxd9E5t — House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) September 28, 2023

There's more context to that quote, but of course the Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin is among those who didn't care:

when you lose Turley... — Jennifer Truthful, Not Neutral Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 28, 2023

Now, here's what Turley said in full:

"I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment... But I also do believe that the House has passed the threshold for an impeachment inquiry." Pretty sure that adds the important context missing. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 28, 2023

Fox News legal analyst Jonathan Turley, one of the GOP's impeachment witnesses, says: "I do not believe that the current evidence would support articles of impeachment... But I also do believe that the House has passed the threshold for an impeachment inquiry." pic.twitter.com/x3cfYKwr5o — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) September 28, 2023

For SOME reason Dems and much of the media aren't sharing this other part of Turley's statement:

My testimony also reflects the fact that I do believe that, after months of investigation, the House has passed the threshold for an inquiry into whether President Joe Biden was directly involved or benefited from the corrupt practices of his son, Hunter, and others.

"The House has passed the threshold for an inquiry."

However, Dems & media will find Turley credible only on that one sentence that they find helpful.

