MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
GOP Spokeswoman Ronna McDaniel reminds us all she SUCKS at her job with...
BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his run for the Presidency ... as...
Hamas apologist DRAGGED for sharing UGLIEST take yet accusing Israel of lying about...
Biden calls a lid before noon even as 9 Americans have been killed...
Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli...
DNA test shows Sen. Warren's tweet about 'obligations to tribal communities' is 100...
Dem Socialists (like Squad members) share UGLY image showing who they REALLY are...
Bibi to Biden: We're going into Gaza
SecState Blinken just seconded Biden NatSec adviser's comment a week ago about Middle...
YIKES: Here are some of the WORST takes actually trashing ISRAEL after Hamas'...
Blinken deletes tweet calling for Israeli ceasefire
Rashida Tlaib has been VERY quiet since Hamas attacked Israel BUT her 'likes'...
Mich. Gov. Whitmer tried again after being 'Twitter shamed into a second statement'...

Jonathan Turley examines latest evidence showing Biden's 'lucrative form of corruption'

Doug P.  |  1:00 PM on October 09, 2023
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There's a growing mountain of evidence indicating deep Biden family corruption, all while the Democrats continue to insist there's "no evidence." Sure, it's hard to see something you won't open your eyes and look at, but at what point will the amount of evidence be too large for even some Democrats and much of the media to ignore?

Advertisement

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley noted that we're now up to over $20 million for the Bidens "coming from 23 separate countries on four continents":

Influence-peddling was the Biden business, and business was good:

So it's about way more than just "a father's love for his son"? Go figure!

Turley writes:

Joe Biden’s brother James Biden was just subpoenaed alongside his nephew over millions of dollars sent by foreign figures as part of an influence-peddling operation.

Joe Biden is now formally under investigation for possible impeachment with at least four articles of impeachment under consideration.

Finally, a media that has long shielded the Bidens is now starting to acknowledge that Hunter and others were engaged in corrupt influence peddling.

All of this scrutiny is not simply threatening the Biden sense of invincibility. It is also revealing more about the Bidens behind the scenes in an unvarnished and unflattering light.

Recommended

MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
Doug P.
Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Democrats continue to insist there's nothing to see here.

When Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over and he was not joking. "Biden First" still seems to be in place, though.

*** 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism
Doug P.
Megyn Kelly DROPS antisemitic troll enjoying the rape, murder, and kidnapping of Israeli women & children
Sam J.
Hamas apologist DRAGGED for sharing UGLIEST take yet accusing Israel of lying about women being raped
Sam J.
Mark Hamill learns the HARD WAY how truly ugly his own side is AFTER posting support for Israel
Sam J.
Dem Socialists (like Squad members) share UGLY image showing who they REALLY are at pro-Hamas rally (pic)
Sam J.
BREAKING: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his run for the Presidency ... as an Independent
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC 'completely blindsided' when guest called them OUT for sanitizing Hamas terrorism Doug P.
Advertisement