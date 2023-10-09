Jonathan Turley examines latest evidence showing Biden's 'lucrative form of corruption'

There's a growing mountain of evidence indicating deep Biden family corruption, all while the Democrats continue to insist there's "no evidence." Sure, it's hard to see something you won't open your eyes and look at, but at what point will the amount of evidence be too large for even some Democrats and much of the media to ignore?

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley noted that we're now up to over $20 million for the Bidens "coming from 23 separate countries on four continents":

Newly released evidence reveals over $20 million coming from 23 separate countries on four continents to at least nine Biden family members. Not only are the Biden transfers becoming clear, so is the Biden family tree in this lucrative form of corruption. https://t.co/8wC59VFUy4 — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 9, 2023

Influence-peddling was the Biden business, and business was good:

...The Bidens had only one family business. They did not make furniture or sell groceries. They sold influence and, as Biden associate Devon Archer explained, Joe was their “brand.” — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) October 9, 2023

So it's about way more than just "a father's love for his son"? Go figure!

Turley writes:

Joe Biden’s brother James Biden was just subpoenaed alongside his nephew over millions of dollars sent by foreign figures as part of an influence-peddling operation. Joe Biden is now formally under investigation for possible impeachment with at least four articles of impeachment under consideration. Finally, a media that has long shielded the Bidens is now starting to acknowledge that Hunter and others were engaged in corrupt influence peddling. All of this scrutiny is not simply threatening the Biden sense of invincibility. It is also revealing more about the Bidens behind the scenes in an unvarnished and unflattering light.

Meanwhile, the Democrats continue to insist there's nothing to see here.

Let’s not take our eyes off the ball here. https://t.co/sDdXJAjGnd — Leslie ن 🇺🇸☦️ (@LADowd) October 9, 2023

23 countries who come before us in Biden’s decision making, as have China and Ukraine. https://t.co/37KCJwNwAQ — Wontonimo .🤍. (@CyberWonton) October 9, 2023

When Biden took office he said the days of "America First" policies were over and he was not joking. "Biden First" still seems to be in place, though.

