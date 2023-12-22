ExPeRtS! AP DRAGGED for Straight-Up Moronic Take (AKA Hamas Propaganda) on Israel's Military Campaign

However much you THINK you hate the mainstream media, it's not enough. In fact, we're not sure if it will ever be enough, especially when we see garbage takes like this one from the AP.

They do realize countries have literally been NUKED, yes? By, you know, a freakin' NUCLEAR BOMB?

Israel's military campaign in Gaza seen as among the most destructive in history, experts say https://t.co/9of9avIGS5 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 21, 2023

Experts.

Are these experts from Hamas?

Just curious.

From the AP:

The Israeli military has said little about what kinds of bombs and artillery it is using in Gaza. But from blast fragments found on-site and analyses of strike footage, experts are confident that the vast majority of bombs dropped on the besieged enclave are U.S.-made. They say the weapons include 2,000-pound (900-kilogram) “bunker-busters” that have killed hundreds in densely populated areas. With the Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpassing 20,000, the international community is calling for a cease-fire. Israel vows to press ahead, saying it wants to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities following the militant group’s Oct. 7 cross-border rampage that triggered the war, in which it killed 1,200 people and took 240 others hostage.

Keep in mind they are getting their death toll numbers from the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Ahem.

Why do y’all hate Israel so much? — NotYourJewishMom🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@CaffMomREDACTED) December 22, 2023

Why is @AP promoting witless, historically ignorant, Hamas propaganda? — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) December 22, 2023

"eXpErTs" — Pam D (@soirchick) December 22, 2023

God, who allowed this to be published? pic.twitter.com/N39mAaLjmj — Ron "Friar" Tuck (@FriarTuck60) December 22, 2023

It's the mainstream media, and the Associated Press has become one of the WORST. We'd honestly be more surprised if they didn't publish something like this.

Bwahahaha....geographically the smallest war in history, probably. This is the same AP that won't call Hamas terrorists. You know what you can go do, right @AP? — Ross Kaminsky (@Rossputin) December 22, 2023

These so-called experts seem to think history began at their birth. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) December 22, 2023

Heh.

Ooh, ooh, we know EXACTLY what the AP can go do.

