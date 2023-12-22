The Internet Is Forever: Michigan Democrat Staffer Poses With Picture of 'Sexy' Satanic...
Video Purports to Show the 'Unforgivable' Acts of Netanyahu and Biden in Gaza
Vox is Weaponizing Being Stupid to Get Clicks from Fellow Idiot Liberals
Antisemites Convince Long Beach City Council to Vote for a Ceasefire in Gaza
'Disgusting and Disturbing': Study Finds AI Being Trained With Explicit Images of Children
George Takei: Anti-Trans Swimmer Causes Trans Teen to Lose Volleyball Scholarship
'Do You ... Understand ANY of This?' Somehow Influential Lefty Wins Most Ridiculous...
Conservatives Wished Good Luck With Their Civil War When 'We' Have the Army
'Don't You Have to Be Convicted of the Crime FIRST?' CO Secretary of...
Newsweek: Republicans Pounce on Story of Arrested Trans Activist and Alleged Pedophile
Let Me Tell You Something, Brother: Hulk Hogan Calls His Baptism the 'Greatest...
Here's More Video of Joe Biden Making His Handlers Very Nervous
'Horrified': Hoax Bomb Threats Made to Hundreds of Jewish Organizations Came From Outside...
NBC News' Ben Collins Triggered by Newspapers Covering Harvard Plagiarism Scandal

ExPeRtS! AP DRAGGED for Straight-Up Moronic Take (AKA Hamas Propaganda) on Israel's Military Campaign

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:46 AM on December 22, 2023
AngieArtist

However much you THINK you hate the mainstream media, it's not enough. In fact, we're not sure if it will ever be enough, especially when we see garbage takes like this one from the AP.

Advertisement

They do realize countries have literally been NUKED, yes? By, you know, a freakin' NUCLEAR BOMB?

Experts. 

Are these experts from Hamas?

Just curious.

From the AP:

The Israeli military has said little about what kinds of bombs and artillery it is using in Gaza. But from blast fragments found on-site and analyses of strike footage, experts are confident that the vast majority of bombs dropped on the besieged enclave are U.S.-made. They say the weapons include 2,000-pound (900-kilogram) “bunker-busters” that have killed hundreds in densely populated areas.

With the Palestinian death toll in Gaza surpassing 20,000, the international community is calling for a cease-fire. Israel vows to press ahead, saying it wants to destroy Hamas’ military capabilities following the militant group’s Oct. 7 cross-border rampage that triggered the war, in which it killed 1,200 people and took 240 others hostage.

Keep in mind they are getting their death toll numbers from the Gaza Ministry of Health. 

Ahem.

Recommended

The Internet Is Forever: Michigan Democrat Staffer Poses With Picture of 'Sexy' Satanic Statue
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It's the mainstream media, and the Associated Press has become one of the WORST. We'd honestly be more surprised if they didn't publish something like this.

Heh.

Ooh, ooh, we know EXACTLY what the AP can go do.

======================================================================

Related:

Just Point and LAUGH: David Frum SOUNDING the Alarm on a Second Trump Presidency Goes Oh SO Very Wrong

Advertisement

So. VERY. Busted: Princeton TRIES Hiding Their DEI Website But Christopher Rufo Has ALL the Receipts

He's ALWAYS Sucked: RedSteeze Just Needs 1 Post to Shut Biden's SKEERY TRUMP THREAT Down and It's Perfect

John Hayward's NUCLEAR-Level Thread About WHY Biden's Poor Poll Numbers Mean More NOW a Brutal Must-Read

OUCH! Bad Legal Takes Hilariously HUMILIATES Ted Lieu for 'Rock Solid' Take on CO Removing Trump and LOL

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: AP GAZA ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Internet Is Forever: Michigan Democrat Staffer Poses With Picture of 'Sexy' Satanic Statue
Grateful Calvin
Vox is Weaponizing Being Stupid to Get Clicks from Fellow Idiot Liberals
Gordon K
George Takei: Anti-Trans Swimmer Causes Trans Teen to Lose Volleyball Scholarship
Brett T.
Conservatives Wished Good Luck With Their Civil War When 'We' Have the Army
Brett T.
'Do You ... Understand ANY of This?' Somehow Influential Lefty Wins Most Ridiculous Whataboutism
Chad Felix Greene
'Don't You Have to Be Convicted of the Crime FIRST?' CO Secretary of State Declares Trump GUILTY
Chad Felix Greene

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Internet Is Forever: Michigan Democrat Staffer Poses With Picture of 'Sexy' Satanic Statue Grateful Calvin
Advertisement