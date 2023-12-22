Biden, Who Wished Sickness and DEATH on Millions of Americans, Wants You to Know How Divisive Trump Is

We're starting to think this administration is trolling us all. Seriously. They had to know this tweet wouldn't go over well in the least bit ...

One has to wonder if they even know who Joe Biden really is.

Advertisement

Look at this:

When Trump spoke at his Inauguration, he talked about “American carnage.”

When I spoke at my Inauguration, I spoke about possibilities.



I believe we are a hopeful and optimistic nation driven by a simple proposition: Everybody deserves a fair shot. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 22, 2023

He spoke about possibilities.

Behind barbed wire to keep Americans out. Behind walls that supposedly don't work. But YEAH, Trump is the real problem here. Yeah, that's the ticket.

When Trump was president, we had peace in the Middle East & Putin stayed in Russia.



Under your watch, Hamas is attempting to genocide Israel & Ukraine burns.



The world is a more dangerous place with you in charge. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 22, 2023

No president in American history has DIVIDED the nation as bad as you have. You gaslit America and still do.



You have weaponized every three letter agency against your political opponents by persecuting, with lawfare, anyone that dares to ask questions.



Under you, we have… pic.twitter.com/IoaTYDGAJZ — Kurt Schemers (@KurtSchemers) December 22, 2023

From the rest of the long-ish tweet:

You have weaponized every three-letter agency against your political opponents by persecuting, with lawfare, anyone who dares to ask questions. Under you, we have “American carnage" at the southern border. Americans have less under the Christmas tree because inflation is crushing the middle class. History won't be kind to Joe Biden and what the Democratic Party has done.

What he said.

You mean the inauguration no one was allowed to attend, and you had to put up razor wire with armed national guards despite all the while pretending to be "the most popular president of all time" despite holding empty rallies and barely being able to speak?



That inauguration? 🧐 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) December 22, 2023

One and the same.

This you?



Why yes it is. 🤡🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/PBXybY8BTI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 22, 2023

We see what they did there.

And HAAAAAAA.

======================================================================

Related:

9-1-1? There's Been a MURDER! WATCH Douglas Murray OWN Cenk Uygur in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over Gaza

Advertisement

OMG, NOT UNICORNS! Post Hilariously Decimates Gaza Ministry of Health and Their 'Deaths' Propaganda

A Congressman SCORNED --> Santos Is Spilling All of the 'Capitol Sex Scandal' Beans and HOO BOY (Watch)

ExPeRtS! AP DRAGGED for Straight-Up Moronic Take (AKA Hamas Propaganda) on Israel's Military Campaign

John Hayward's NUCLEAR-Level Thread About WHY Biden's Poor Poll Numbers Mean More NOW a Brutal Must-Read

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.