Biden, Who Wished Sickness and DEATH on Millions of Americans, Wants You to Know How Divisive Trump Is

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on December 22, 2023
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

We're starting to think this administration is trolling us all. Seriously. They had to know this tweet wouldn't go over well in the least bit ...

One has to wonder if they even know who Joe Biden really is.

Look at this:

He spoke about possibilities.

Behind barbed wire to keep Americans out. Behind walls that supposedly don't work. But YEAH, Trump is the real problem here. Yeah, that's the ticket.

From the rest of the long-ish tweet:

You have weaponized every three-letter agency against your political opponents by persecuting, with lawfare, anyone who dares to ask questions.

Under you, we have “American carnage" at the southern border. 

Americans have less under the Christmas tree because inflation is crushing the middle class.

History won't be kind to Joe Biden and what the Democratic Party has done.

What he said.

One and the same.

We see what they did there.

And HAAAAAAA.

