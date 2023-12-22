9-1-1? There's Been a MURDER! WATCH Douglas Murray OWN Cenk Uygur in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over Gaza

We can't help it.

We love a good verbal BEATING.

Especially when it's someone as unlikable and cantankerous as Cenk Uygur taking the verbal beating in question. This back-and-forth over Gaza with Douglas Murray did not go well for Cenk, like, at all.

And it's glorious.

Watch:

He's dead, Jim ... DEAD!

Douglas is a true journalist, not afraid to ask hard questions and to be confrontational when necessary as in this clip. — Elizabeth (@lizzyb720) December 22, 2023

Cenk was absolutely out of his league and he quickly figured it out.

Luckily not before he'd been well and truly humiliated though.

Not a smoker but I think the need for a cigarette after that is in order. — Maggie (@drillanwr) December 22, 2023

pic.twitter.com/juSunDFCE8 — Angry Sumo with Holiday Cheer (@seantlittle1) December 22, 2023

Douglas, this was simply beautiful. — Cora Helen (@coratagge) December 22, 2023

Accurate.

Debating Douglas Murray is like going up against Hulk Hogan in his prime. — Florida Man V - Chappelle/Rogan 2024 (@FloridaManV) December 22, 2023

That's right, BROTHER.

Most amazing thing about that clip is that he wasn't constantly interrupted. Usually if a lib is being confronted with facts, they will interrupt and shout down the guest with inconvenient facts. — William Keane (@largebill68) December 22, 2023

He must have known it was futile and that it wasn't going to get any better for him.

Accurate AF.

======================================================================

======================================================================

