9-1-1? There's Been a MURDER! WATCH Douglas Murray OWN Cenk Uygur in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over Gaza

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on December 22, 2023
Meme

We can't help it.

We love a good verbal BEATING.

Especially when it's someone as unlikable and cantankerous as Cenk Uygur taking the verbal beating in question. This back-and-forth over Gaza with Douglas Murray did not go well for Cenk, like, at all.

And it's glorious.

Watch:

He's dead, Jim ... DEAD!

Cenk was absolutely out of his league and he quickly figured it out. 

Luckily not before he'd been well and truly humiliated though.

Accurate.

That's right, BROTHER.

He must have known it was futile and that it wasn't going to get any better for him.

Accurate AF.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

