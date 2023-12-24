'Bro, Take the L': GQ Tool Who Says Righties Aren't FUNNY Learns the HARD WAY How FUNNY They Really ARE

Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Whack-Job's Bizarre Thread About Harvard and White Supremacy...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on December 24, 2023
Meme

GQ fact-checker and all-around scold thinks Rightwing Twitter is a humorless place.

Yeah, we laughed too and sadly, we're pretty sure he wasn't trying to be funny which of course only makes this funnier.

Bro.

Dude.

Have you met YOU? Or anyone on the Left for that matter? Give us a freakin' break.

He just kept on digging.

We really hope he was just farming for some sweet engagement ad cash because this was exceptionally pathetic, even for him.

Heh.

We call that, 'Lefty Who Has Zero Sense of Humor and Who's Been Owned Face'. It's pretty common these days.

That in and of itself is pretty damn funny, yes? Hey, maybe we should give him some credit for being accidentally funny? No? C'mon, it's almost Christmas. 

Tough crowd.

Woof. If we had a nickel for every time a Leftist tried to meme and couldn't we'd have a buttload of nickels.

Yikes.

*snort*

If only we were as funny as the Left.

AHA! Now it all makes sense.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

