'Bro, Take the L': GQ Tool Who Says Righties Aren't FUNNY Learns the HARD WAY How FUNNY They Really ARE

GQ fact-checker and all-around scold thinks Rightwing Twitter is a humorless place.

Yeah, we laughed too and sadly, we're pretty sure he wasn't trying to be funny which of course only makes this funnier.

Advertisement

Rightwing Twitter is an absolutely humorless place. It’s one of the tells rightwing people and social media/Twitter are broken. Because good humor is a sign of conviviality and the basic benefit of the doubt that comes with healthy community spaces that foster dialogue and unity — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 23, 2023

Bro.

Dude.

Have you met YOU? Or anyone on the Left for that matter? Give us a freakin' break.

Also oftentimes a sense of humor is indicative of intelligence and generosity. Two qualities that are fairly antithetical to the general conditions under which rigid right wing ideology is spawned and tends to flourish. It’s why rightwingers are so susceptible to believing… — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 23, 2023

He just kept on digging.

We really hope he was just farming for some sweet engagement ad cash because this was exceptionally pathetic, even for him.

*rightwinger makes hilarious joke*



Leftoids: *crosses arms*, “That’s not funny, that was offensive, and I’m going to make you want to jump off a building with my 3,000 word explanation of why” https://t.co/dR2bjtq3Ke — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 23, 2023

Heh.

You right now pic.twitter.com/CklsSaJ9QK — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 23, 2023

We call that, 'Lefty Who Has Zero Sense of Humor and Who's Been Owned Face'. It's pretty common these days.

You’re a “fact checker” — Nate Fischer (@NateAFischer) December 23, 2023

That in and of itself is pretty damn funny, yes? Hey, maybe we should give him some credit for being accidentally funny? No? C'mon, it's almost Christmas.

Tough crowd.

Maybe you're just a humorless prude. — Zachary Johnson (@ZRWJ_) December 23, 2023

I disagree.

Leftists can’t take jokes without being offended and couldn’t meme to save their lives.

The left is literally the reason comedy clubs make you lock up your phone for shows so comedians don’t have to worry about being cancelled for a joke. Lol — 𝘉𝘜𝘓𝘓𝘌𝘛 𝘏𝘖𝘓𝘡 (@BulletHolz) December 23, 2023

Woof. If we had a nickel for every time a Leftist tried to meme and couldn't we'd have a buttload of nickels.

"I got hairy legs that turn blonde in the sun. The kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up. So I learned about roaches and I learned about kids jumping on my lap. I love kids jumping on my lap." — Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/7cQMO8o5WM — Twin Tower City (@TwinTowerCity) December 23, 2023

Yikes.

*snort*

Work on spotting raging conspiracy theories before you graduate to humor. Fact checker? 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/dsGg0y1vRA — Kent Moore (@kentrmoore) December 24, 2023

If only we were as funny as the Left.

People who are the punchline rarely like the humor. Maybe stop being such a joke. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) December 24, 2023

Advertisement

AHA! Now it all makes sense.

======================================================================

Related:

'Nice TRY, Fed': Biden Posts 'His' Number, Tells People to Text Him New Year's Resolutions and OMG-LOL

HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It Does NOT End Well

SJW and Infamous Racist Saira Rao Demands Explanation on Antisemitism Then TRIES Bravely Locking Replies

Biden, Who Wished Sickness and DEATH on Millions of Americans, Wants You to Know How Divisive Trump Is

9-1-1? There's Been a MURDER! WATCH Douglas Murray OWN Cenk Uygur in BRUTAL Back and Forth Over Gaza

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.