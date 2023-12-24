Eye for an Eye? Ad for an Ad? Elon Musk Goes Straight-Up FAFO With Disney and It's Absolutely GLORIOUS

We hate to break it to Disney but THEY need Elon Musk more than HE needs them. They can keep trying to teach him a lesson and punish him for supporting free speech but it's just not going to end well for them. Honestly, at this point, they'd be better off just admitting they were wrong, putting their ads back on Twitter, and working with Musk to put their Disney+ app back on Tesla screens.

Oh yeah, he did that.

Guess they'll have to learn the hard way.

When do you guys think Disney will finally learn how to read a room?

This is incredible.



Disney pulled ad spending from X, so Elon pulled Disney+ from Tesla screens



Before: After: pic.twitter.com/LWr4ZEotS9 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 23, 2023

HEH.

As we said, they need Elon more than he needs them.

Disney also pulled 34% of its stock value over the past 2 years pic.twitter.com/y7I7ouscap — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 23, 2023

Ouch.

Double ouch. What's that old saying? Go woke go broke? Yeah.

Oh no, if I unsubscribe I will not be able to watch The Little Mermaid remake. pic.twitter.com/TydhsufJfy — Kiu (@06Kiu) December 23, 2023

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Side note, we love Mark Henry.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes — Stephanie 🇺🇸 (@StephHoover8) December 23, 2023

Star link should block all Disney content. — C 🇺🇸 (@southFla79) December 23, 2023

It could happen.

And then that stock value would really plummet.

Eye for an eye



Ad for an Ad — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) December 23, 2023

That falls under the category of FAFO👍#ElonForTheWin — drmini14 🦅🇺🇸 (@drmini141) December 23, 2023

Keep in mind, Disney has literally done all of this TO ITSELF. If they had just left it alone, not tried to tell Elon Musk how to run his business, not introduced a bunch of ridiculous narratives of politics and adult content into their offering, if they had just stuck to what they USED TO BE GOOD AT, you know, making movies and entertaining people, they wouldn't be where they are now.

But OH NO. That wasn't good enough. For whatever reason, Disney decided they wanted to tell the world how to think, believe, and what to do.

Stupid.

So welcome to FAFO with the richest man in the world. Let us know how that works out for you all at Disney.

Don't give Elon any ideas.

Then again, maybe GIVE him some ideas especially if they're like this one. This one would be AWESOME.

Advertisement

