Eye for an Eye? Ad for an Ad? Elon Musk Goes Straight-Up FAFO With Disney and It's Absolutely GLORIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on December 24, 2023
AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool

We hate to break it to Disney but THEY need Elon Musk more than HE needs them. They can keep trying to teach him a lesson and punish him for supporting free speech but it's just not going to end well for them. Honestly, at this point, they'd be better off just admitting they were wrong, putting their ads back on Twitter, and working with Musk to put their Disney+ app back on Tesla screens.

Oh yeah, he did that. 

Guess they'll have to learn the hard way.

When do you guys think Disney will finally learn how to read a room?

HEH.

As we said, they need Elon more than he needs them.

Ouch.

Double ouch. What's that old saying? Go woke go broke? Yeah.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Side note, we love Mark Henry. 

It could happen.

And then that stock value would really plummet.

Keep in mind, Disney has literally done all of this TO ITSELF. If they had just left it alone, not tried to tell Elon Musk how to run his business, not introduced a bunch of ridiculous narratives of politics and adult content into their offering, if they had just stuck to what they USED TO BE GOOD AT, you know, making movies and entertaining people, they wouldn't be where they are now.

But OH NO. That wasn't good enough. For whatever reason, Disney decided they wanted to tell the world how to think, believe, and what to do.

Stupid.

So welcome to FAFO with the richest man in the world. Let us know how that works out for you all at Disney.

Don't give Elon any ideas. 

Then again, maybe GIVE him some ideas especially if they're like this one. This one would be AWESOME.

======================================================================

Tags: DISNEY ELON MUSK TESLA

