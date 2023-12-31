Run AWAY! Pro-Palestinian Turnip TRIES Picking a Fight with Israel Supporters, BRAVELY Shuts Down Replies

Full disclosure, we'd never heard of Robert Martin before he crossed our timeline in this not-so-flattering pose trying to pick a fight with people who support Israel. Surely he had to know nobody (and we mean NOBODY) would pat him on his little head and say, 'Atta boy, way to stick up for the terrorists who committed horrific acts of violence against innocent Israelis.'

Oh, and since he spent time in Palestine he's suddenly an expert on this conflict.

You can't even make this sort of stupid up.

Here’s a message to all supporters of israel and all the haters hiding behind fake profiles regurgitating lazy propaganda. I spent time in Palestine and am acutely aware of the truth.



So f**k off and Free Palestine. pic.twitter.com/S1cAzKeqyZ — Robert Martin 🇵🇸 (@Robert_Martin72) December 29, 2023

The fact he shut his replies down makes this all the more delicious.

Just sayin'.

If you're going to try and pick a fight at least have the nards to stand by what you wrote and defend it, ya' lawn flamingo.

How about you go fight the war on Hamas’ side if you think Israel doesn’t have a right to live in peace, then, hmm? — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) December 30, 2023

Right? Since he has sooooooo much experience when it comes to Israel and Palestine he should get over there and fight.

You went all the way there and back, and didn’t learn anything. #StandWithIsrael — The Last Californian 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@CalifornianLast) December 30, 2023

It would be sad if we weren't so busy pointing and laughing at him.

True story.

LOL! Bro, you had me going until I realized this is a parody account. Well done! 😂🤜🤛 — Dave (@davespace_) December 30, 2023

Oooh, that's a fair point - this could be a parody. BUT looking at his timeline if it IS a parody, he's definitely committed to making a joke of himself.

Where is Palestine? — David D Boarman (@Free_PatriotIII) December 30, 2023

Is that your IQ? — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) December 30, 2023

Thinking there's a shoe-size joke to be made here ...

Best. Gif. Ever.

Wow this really helped Palestine and changed my mind. — Kabbalistic Village/Menachem Engel (@KabbVillage) December 29, 2023

Totally.

Free Palestine from Hamas. — Michael Sanchez (@MickSanchezAU) December 29, 2023

Just sayin'.

In closing we thought we'd share this post from Bob just two days after Hamas' terror attack on Israel:

The world is in uproar when Hamas fights back BUT celebrate when Israel exterminates entire families. https://t.co/tqapZixF7D — Robert Martin 🇵🇸 (@Robert_Martin72) October 9, 2023

Bro, never simp for terrorists. Seriously.

