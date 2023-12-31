Run AWAY! Pro-Palestinian Turnip TRIES Picking a Fight with Israel Supporters, BRAVELY Shuts Down Replies

Harvard's Pride David Hogg OWNED in Brutal Back and Forth After His Not-So-GREAT...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:55 AM on December 31, 2023
Twitchy

Full disclosure, we'd never heard of Robert Martin before he crossed our timeline in this not-so-flattering pose trying to pick a fight with people who support Israel. Surely he had to know nobody (and we mean NOBODY) would pat him on his little head and say, 'Atta boy, way to stick up for the terrorists who committed horrific acts of violence against innocent Israelis.'

Oh, and since he spent time in Palestine he's suddenly an expert on this conflict.

You can't even make this sort of stupid up.

The fact he shut his replies down makes this all the more delicious.

Just sayin'.

If you're going to try and pick a fight at least have the nards to stand by what you wrote and defend it, ya' lawn flamingo.

Right? Since he has sooooooo much experience when it comes to Israel and Palestine he should get over there and fight.

It would be sad if we weren't so busy pointing and laughing at him.

True story.

Oooh, that's a fair point - this could be a parody. BUT looking at his timeline if it IS a parody, he's definitely committed to making a joke of himself.

Thinking there's a shoe-size joke to be made here ...

Best. Gif. Ever.

Totally.

Just sayin'.

In closing we thought we'd share this post from Bob just two days after Hamas' terror attack on Israel:

Bro, never simp for terrorists. Seriously.

======================================================================

