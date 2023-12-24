The Hill Calls Out Biden Admin, FDA: Delay on Menthol Cigarette Ban Hurts...
Gov. Gavin Newsom Upset That Guns Are Allowed in Playgrounds and Hospitals

Pro-Palestine Protesters (Hamas Simps) Remind Us They're the SUCKIEST, Block O'Hare Airport Entrance

Sam J.
December 24, 2023
AngieArtist

'Tis the season to piss everyone off because you're an ignorant, angry, uninformed, hateful, POS Pro-Palestinian protester. Cripes. We get it, they hate Israel and the Jews but we're pretty sure blocking travel for thousands and thousands of Americans trying to get home to see their families for Christmas is NOT how you win people over and change minds. No no, this is how you eventually get run over and then b*tch and moan about how mean people are because they wouldn't let you ruin their holiday.

Nice of these Hamas simps to remind us they are the suckiest ones of all.

Gonna go ahead and guess Santa has nothing but coal for these mofos.

They've earned it.

Seriously.

Because they are PROBABLY the same stupid, annoying AF people.

Pretty sure we have an idea of who is funding them, and his last name rhymes with More-us.

Ahem.

Right? Totally.

And then they'll complain about the system and CRY about oppression or some other happy horse crap.

Yup, these morons are doing more damage than good.

Heck, they'll probably cancel their travel plans and join the protest.

Heh.

