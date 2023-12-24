Pro-Palestine Protesters (Hamas Simps) Remind Us They're the SUCKIEST, Block O'Hare Airport Entrance

'Tis the season to piss everyone off because you're an ignorant, angry, uninformed, hateful, POS Pro-Palestinian protester. Cripes. We get it, they hate Israel and the Jews but we're pretty sure blocking travel for thousands and thousands of Americans trying to get home to see their families for Christmas is NOT how you win people over and change minds. No no, this is how you eventually get run over and then b*tch and moan about how mean people are because they wouldn't let you ruin their holiday.

Advertisement

Nice of these Hamas simps to remind us they are the suckiest ones of all.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have shut down the entrance to O'Hare Airport, causing chaos to travellers attempting to fly home to their families for Christmas. pic.twitter.com/siAel16fvA — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 24, 2023

Gonna go ahead and guess Santa has nothing but coal for these mofos.

They've earned it.

Protestors need to start financially compensating their victims. — Electronzap (@electronzap) December 24, 2023

Seriously.

These people who support the "palestinian" savages behave EXACTLY like the 2020 mobs of Black Lives Matter and ANTIFA. They have the same methods and the same areas of influence.



Am I the only one who's noticed this? — Morgan O. **I stand with Israel** (@Liberty_Ahora) December 24, 2023

Because they are PROBABLY the same stupid, annoying AF people.

These people are incredibly selfish. we need to figure out who is funding these protest and protesters. There is absolutely no way that these people aren’t being paid to do what they are doing. We need to figure out who’s paying them, and then the people who are facilitating… — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) December 24, 2023

Pretty sure we have an idea of who is funding them, and his last name rhymes with More-us.

Ahem.

I am sure everybody who are missing their flights will decide to support this cause… — Super Sayafella (@supersayafella) December 24, 2023

Right? Totally.

This is illegal, they’ll be arrested.



You can demonstrate, but you can’t impede business or traffic.



It’ll be a nice Christmas in jail though. — Jay Pennview 🇺🇸🐊 (@jaypennview) December 24, 2023

And then they'll complain about the system and CRY about oppression or some other happy horse crap.

This is good and of course bad for those affected. There will be even more who do not support Palestine. — LX (@LXSummer1) December 24, 2023

Yup, these morons are doing more damage than good.

Making friends wherever they go. It’s a war on Christmas! — Stuart374 (@stuart6329) December 24, 2023

I'm sure the people being delayed appreciate and will donate to their cause. — Peri Fine (@Perifinesse) December 24, 2023

Heck, they'll probably cancel their travel plans and join the protest.

Heh.

======================================================================

Related:

Mary Katharine Ham Sums Up Whack-Job's Bizarre Thread About Harvard and White Supremacy in 1 PERFECT Post

Eye for an Eye? Ad for an Ad? Elon Musk Goes Straight-Up FAFO With Disney and It's Absolutely GLORIOUS

'Bro, Take the L': GQ Tool Who Says Righties Aren't FUNNY Learns the HARD WAY How FUNNY They Really ARE

Advertisement

'Nice TRY, Fed': Biden Posts 'His' Number, Tells People to Text Him New Year's Resolutions and OMG-LOL

HA! Former Journo/Hamas Supporter Tries Picking Fight With Community Notes and LOL It Does NOT End Well

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.