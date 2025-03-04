Mollie Hemingway Wants to Know What's the Deal With the Paddles

Democrats are in resistance mode during President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress. While Rep. Al Green got kicked out for disrupting the speech, other Democrats are expressing their disagreement with paddles reading "False."

Just tuned in late. Why are the Democrats holding paddles like they're at an auction? — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 5, 2025

Some also say "Musk Steals" and "Save Medicaid."

Democrats look weak and feeble right now with these ridiculous “Musk Steals” signs. Who is advising this party? — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 5, 2025

What a wining strategy 😂 — Jesus E. Solorio, Jr 🇺🇸 ⚓️ (@jesussoloriojr) March 5, 2025

Why purposely make yourself a meme — Zombie Rubber Ducky (@ZombiRubberDuck) March 5, 2025

And the meme-makers are already coming through:

They actually are for Trump 2028. pic.twitter.com/yGLBk8EQvT — Robb Aragón (@robbaragonleon) March 5, 2025

You guys are fast.

They are dorks. — Wind_In_Woven (@Wind_In_Woven) March 5, 2025

Why do the Dems have auction paddles? This isn’t Sotheby’s. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 5, 2025

Democrats have their paddles out like they’re buying slaves again. — Stacy is Right (@PoliticalStacy) March 5, 2025

Democrats holding up little paddles with the word “FALSE” on it… and we are supposed to believe anything they say?



They said the open border was “FALSE.”

They said Joe Biden’t declining mental health was “FALSE.”

They told us inflation was “FALSE.” — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) March 5, 2025

The “Musk Steals” paddles are so absurd. The Democrats are the biggest fucking joke. — Jennifer (@LiLa__lee18) March 5, 2025

Democrats, nobody gives a shit about your silly little 'bidding paddles'. Just so you know. :) #StateOfTheUnion — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 5, 2025

Those sad little ping pong paddle signs... — Peter Laffin (@petermlaffin) March 5, 2025

Whichever PR intern thought it was a good idea to hand out the little ping pong paddles to all the Dems should have their supervisor fired for approving such a childish idea. Perfect example of Dems doubling down on silly. pic.twitter.com/YeWwm9Tzg2 — Michael Lotfi (@MichaelLotfi) March 5, 2025

The ping pong paddles 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) March 5, 2025

I actually love the Dem auction paddles. Selling out the American people live on camera. Who thought this was the right idea? — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 5, 2025

I'm no expert, but Dems holding up paddles while Trump is talking about helping eveyday Americans *might* be a clue to why they lost in November. — Joanne Mason (@JoanneMason11) March 5, 2025

After weeks of planning, the Democrats came up with small paddle boards and pink tops. — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) March 5, 2025

Democrats holding up paddles that say “FALSE” when Trump says, “There are only two genders,” tells you everything you need to know about them. #Trump — @Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) March 5, 2025

The ping pong paddles can't protect you against this absolute roast. — Grace Curley (@G_CURLEY) March 5, 2025

Democrats bringing auction paddles to the #SOTU tonight has a Tim Walz level of masculinity to it. — Jay Town (@JayTownAlabama) March 5, 2025

Any Democrat who doesn’t celebrate America flourishing at least once during this joint address to congress, should be kicked out.



Take your stupid little paddles with you. — Alexandra Lains (@realalexlains) March 5, 2025

We should have invested in ping-pong paddle futures.

