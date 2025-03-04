Democrats Can't Applaud a Child Who Survived Brain Cancer
Typically Boring Jim Acosta Show Podcast Inadvertently Solves Celebrity Separated-at-Birth...
‘How Did That Work Out?’ President Trump Calls Out Democrats’ Failed Lawfare to...
VIP
The Bulwark: Trump’s Dehumanizing of Trans Americans Is Unjust and Dangerous
The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face During Trump's Speech Tells the WHOLE Story...
Any Veteran Who Supports Pause in Military Aid for Ukraine Is an Oathbreaker
Rep. Al Green Expelled From Trump's Speech
Axios: Trump’s Decision to Withhold Aid Plucked From Putin’s Personal Wishlist
The View to a Shrill: Stephen A. Smith Shares the Truth About Trump’s...
LIVE: President Trump Set to 'Tell It Like It Is' in 'Big Night'...
'You Can Go, but Not With My Soldiers': Italy Passes on Sending Troops...
Historically Illiterate Liar Jamie Raskin Goes Full Gun-Grabber Defining 'Well-Regulated M...
Jasmine Crockett: Kamala Harris Was the Female Moses Sent to Lead Us to...
Trump Speech SALE: 60% Off All VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY

Mollie Hemingway Wants to Know What's the Deal With the Paddles

Brett T.  |  10:40 PM on March 04, 2025
Twitter

Democrats are in resistance mode during President Donald Trump's address to a joint session of Congress. While Rep. Al Green got kicked out for disrupting the speech, other Democrats are expressing their disagreement with paddles reading "False."

Advertisement

Some also say "Musk Steals" and "Save Medicaid."

And the meme-makers are already coming through:

You guys are fast.

Recommended

LIVE: President Trump Set to 'Tell It Like It Is' in 'Big Night' Before Congress
Advertisement
Advertisement

We should have invested in ping-pong paddle futures.

***

Tags: ADDRESS CONGRESS DEMOCRATS DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: President Trump Set to 'Tell It Like It Is' in 'Big Night' Before Congress
Democrats Can't Applaud a Child Who Survived Brain Cancer
Brett T.
The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face During Trump's Speech Tells the WHOLE Story for Dems
Doug P.
‘How Did That Work Out?’ President Trump Calls Out Democrats’ Failed Lawfare to Their Sour Faces
Warren Squire
Any Veteran Who Supports Pause in Military Aid for Ukraine Is an Oathbreaker
Brett T.
Typically Boring Jim Acosta Show Podcast Inadvertently Solves Celebrity Separated-at-Birth Case???
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: President Trump Set to 'Tell It Like It Is' in 'Big Night' Before Congress
Advertisement