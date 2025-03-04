Democrats Can't Applaud a Child Who Survived Brain Cancer
‘How Did That Work Out?’ President Trump Calls Out Democrats’ Failed Lawfare to Their Sour Faces

'How did that work out?'

President Donald Trump pulled no punches Tuesday night during his Presidential Address to the Nation. It’s no secret the Democrat Party tried to destroy Trump using the power of the federal government and the court system. He called out the entire Democrat Party for their failed lawfare on live television in front of the entire country.

Here it is. (WATCH)

The Democrat Party which had sour faces the entire evening and could only hold up silly paddles as Trump spoke the truth. Commenters laughed at the dejected Dems.

President Trump called out the Democrats several times during the evening. Their toothless, childish outbursts did nothing but embarrass them in front of the entire nation. They’ll have four long years to think about ‘How did that work out?’

