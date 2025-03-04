‘How Did That Work Out?’ President Trump Calls Out Democrats’ Failed Lawfare to Their Sour Faces

'How did that work out?'
President Donald Trump pulled no punches Tuesday night during his Presidential Address to the Nation. It’s no secret the Democrat Party tried to destroy Trump using the power of the federal government and the court system. He called out the entire Democrat Party for their failed lawfare on live television in front of the entire country.
Here it is. (WATCH)
🔥Trump SMASHES Dems on weaponized govt and lawfare —— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2025
“How did that work out?” pic.twitter.com/Jpflmz37cJ
Best line of the night so far.— Terri Carter (@TerriCarter2021) March 5, 2025
He's on fire tonight!— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 5, 2025
The political lawfare they pushed placed the entire democratic system at risk.— Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) March 5, 2025
ouch ... big slap in the face— Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) March 5, 2025
Look at these wackjobs with the FALSE signs. Literally, grow up, you losers 😂— Dahlia (@2yakks) March 5, 2025
The Democrat Party which had sour faces the entire evening and could only hold up silly paddles as Trump spoke the truth. Commenters laughed at the dejected Dems.
LOL pic.twitter.com/e4tuiHLNYB— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2025
Dems labeling themselves .. thank you .. but we knew you were false.— G Man (@GegouxTheodore) March 5, 2025
That’s is too funny. Is that their handle?— 🇺🇸The Conservative Betty🇺🇸 (@BettyDavisTX) March 5, 2025
Never forget. https://t.co/efz7xKkVYR— ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) March 5, 2025
President Trump called out the Democrats several times during the evening. Their toothless, childish outbursts did nothing but embarrass them in front of the entire nation. They’ll have four long years to think about ‘How did that work out?’
