‘How Did That Work Out?’ President Trump Calls Out Democrats’ Failed Lawfare to Their Sour Faces

'How did that work out?'

President Donald Trump pulled no punches Tuesday night during his Presidential Address to the Nation. It’s no secret the Democrat Party tried to destroy Trump using the power of the federal government and the court system. He called out the entire Democrat Party for their failed lawfare on live television in front of the entire country.

Here it is. (WATCH)

🔥Trump SMASHES Dems on weaponized govt and lawfare —



“How did that work out?” pic.twitter.com/Jpflmz37cJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 5, 2025

Best line of the night so far. — Terri Carter (@TerriCarter2021) March 5, 2025

He's on fire tonight! — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) March 5, 2025

The political lawfare they pushed placed the entire democratic system at risk. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) March 5, 2025

ouch ... big slap in the face — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) March 5, 2025

Look at these wackjobs with the FALSE signs. Literally, grow up, you losers 😂 — Dahlia (@2yakks) March 5, 2025

The Democrat Party which had sour faces the entire evening and could only hold up silly paddles as Trump spoke the truth. Commenters laughed at the dejected Dems.

Dems labeling themselves .. thank you .. but we knew you were false. — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) March 5, 2025

That’s is too funny. Is that their handle? — 🇺🇸The Conservative Betty🇺🇸 (@BettyDavisTX) March 5, 2025

President Trump called out the Democrats several times during the evening. Their toothless, childish outbursts did nothing but embarrass them in front of the entire nation. They’ll have four long years to think about ‘How did that work out?’