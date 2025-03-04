Democrats Can't Applaud a Child Who Survived Brain Cancer
Any Veteran Who Supports Pause in Military Aid for Ukraine Is an Oathbreaker

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on March 04, 2025
As Twitchy reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has backpedaled a bit after President Donald Trump cut off military aid to Ukraine. Zelenskyy issued a statement saying that his meeting at the White House "did not go the way it was supposed to be" and added, "My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."

From that post, we got this hot take from an Army veteran:

This editor regretfully never served in the military, but he believes soldiers swear to protect and defend the United States, right? How is it betraying the constitution to close the tap on the hundreds of billions of dollars of military aid pouring into Ukraine?

As far as we know, no veterans pledged an oath to protect Ukraine's border and follow its constitution. Combat veterans are probably the ones who see the situation in Ukraine the most clearly.

