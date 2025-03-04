Any Veteran Who Supports Pause in Military Aid for Ukraine Is an Oathbreaker

As Twitchy reported earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has backpedaled a bit after President Donald Trump cut off military aid to Ukraine. Zelenskyy issued a statement saying that his meeting at the White House "did not go the way it was supposed to be" and added, "My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts."

Advertisement

BREAKING: U.S. pauses all military aid to Ukraine, effective immediately - Fox — BNO News (@BNONews) March 3, 2025

From that post, we got this hot take from an Army veteran:

Any veteran that supports this is an oathbreaker. You betray the constitution and the very principles this nation was built upon. https://t.co/mxjG9RXtdd — Deek (@Dude_Cav) March 4, 2025

This editor regretfully never served in the military, but he believes soldiers swear to protect and defend the United States, right? How is it betraying the constitution to close the tap on the hundreds of billions of dollars of military aid pouring into Ukraine?

Hey fellow veterans did you miss the oath to Ukraine’s border security when you raised your right hand to defend the US Constitution? This bull 💩 doesn’t work. https://t.co/qwJnvOweNu — Col. Rob Maness ret. 🇺🇸 (@RobManess) March 4, 2025

You hear that, Veterans? Any of us who doesn’t support giving infinity billion dollars to support more hundreds of thousands more young men get obliterated for marginal territorial gain (at best) is a very bad person! 😆



This moral blackmail bullshit doesn’t work anymore. https://t.co/anS7zRZdcC — Tom Sauer (@thomasbsauer) March 4, 2025

I was unaware the oath was to support any random country losing a war

I swore mine to protect and defend OUR Constitution https://t.co/ovGwfoUJ7i — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 4, 2025

I always give accounts a courtesy scroll to see if it’s just a middle of the road person with a specific slight lean in some cases. Which is very understandable and sets the stage for a nice discourse.



Not here. Another left “I speak for all vets” mentality. https://t.co/9G0gBH1DX2 — Rob Keeler (@PeoplesBurner) March 4, 2025

I was wrong. This is the dumbest thing I’ve read today. I don’t remember swearing an oath to the constitution of Ukraine. https://t.co/GOzttafkgc — Tommy ☘️ Go Irish ☘️ (@TommygoIrish) March 4, 2025

This may be the dumbest post I’ve have seen this year https://t.co/lNLFuhF2Me — Mr. Captain Jedi (@captainrln) March 4, 2025

I'm a veteran and I don't support Ukraine. I don't remember a single thing in my oath of service that required me to support Ukraine. Maybe you can point out which part I am not understanding? https://t.co/lmKhWtckjo — SGT Mortis Von Gobbleshanks (@WitchyDruss) March 4, 2025

We’re just gonna see stupid all day today. https://t.co/ealoWDkzJY — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) March 4, 2025

We’re just gonna see stupid all day today. https://t.co/ealoWDkzJY — Rangermonk (@rangermonk1) March 4, 2025

"If the constitution can be so freely distorted to infer that we should allow for unlimited abortions and constant infringements on the right to bear arms, then why not perpetual fealty to another country in an endless war that has nothing to do with us?" - Captain Oathtaker https://t.co/2urEhY2oAR — Guy (@GuyIsReborn) March 4, 2025

Advertisement

I honorably served for 5 years. Our military and our money have no place in Ukraine.



That is upholding the Oath.



You coward. https://t.co/CGclptXc2I — Mr. Emily Dawn 🎗️ (@emilygdawn) March 4, 2025

As far as we know, no veterans pledged an oath to protect Ukraine's border and follow its constitution. Combat veterans are probably the ones who see the situation in Ukraine the most clearly.

***