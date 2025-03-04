WAT? David Frum Goes on BIZARRE Ant-Trump Rant Sexualizing MAGA annnd We Don't...
Zelenskyy BACKPEDALS, Now Suddenly MORE Than Ready to Work with Trump Toward Peace ... Gosh, Wonder WHY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on March 04, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Well, well, well. Trump pauses aid to Ukraine, and all of a sudden, Zelenskyy is super interested in peace.

Who'da thunk it?

Oh, that's right. Trump.

Take a look:

His post continues:

My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts.

We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same. Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal.

We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins. We are grateful for this.

Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right. We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.

Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively.

If only he'd have said this a few days ago ... now it feels empty and desperate.

Probably because he is getting desperate.

We shall see.

==========================================================================

