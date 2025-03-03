Cognitive Dissonance: Sanctimonious Scold John Fugelsang Gets History Lesson on the Confed...
WHOA: BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows Trump's First Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks Did NOT Work Alone (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on March 03, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Since we've already got our new shiny tinfoil on today, why not just stick with that 'theme' and share this exclusive from the New York Post? 

This is wild, you guys.

The first would-be Trump assassin, Thomas Crooks, did not act along and was part of a 'criminal network.'

Right? We have all seen the pictures asking the same questions: who was Crooks talking to on the phone that day? Was he acting alone? Why was he allowed to get where he was with his weapon? Why were they so slow to shoot back?

And why TF do we still know so little about the man who almost killed Donald J. Trump?

From the New York Post:

Almost nine months ago, a seemingly mild-mannered college student named Thomas Crooks shocked the world when he attempted to assassinate Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Although the shooting left one person dead and two others injured, the true motivations behind Crooks' actions remain a mystery to this day. While friends, neighbors, and even former teachers describe him as a kind and talented individual, investigators, including private detective Doug Hagmann, suggest Crooks may not have acted alone.

Journalist Dana Kennedy spent a week in Butler and Bethel Park, digging deeper into Crooks’ background and the controversial events surrounding the shooting. Their investigation revealed unsettling questions, including the hasty cremation of Crooks' body and the mysterious encrypted accounts he had overseas.

Here's a Story Those Claiming DOGE Hasn't Found Fraud Should Be Made to Watch (Biden Connection Alert!)
Doug P.
Worth a watch.

Wow.

*cough cough*

And water is still wet.

==========================================================================

