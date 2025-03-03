LOL-THERE It Is! JD Vance Drops BRUTAL Meme When Chris Murphy Can't Keep His Zelenskyy Stories Straight

As you read this, remember that we all know Chris Murphy met with Zelenskyy before the now-infamous meeting in the Oval Office, where Trump and Vance made it crystal clear we are done being anyone's witch-with-a-b.

Which, of course, set off every single Leftist, Never Trumper, and Democrat.

And like other Democrats, Murphy can't keep his stories straight.

Whoa.



Dems can’t get their story straight.



They came out of their Zelensky meeting trashing the deal - calling it “a fake peace agreement” giving Putin everything he wants.



When reported they pressured Z to not take the deal, Murphy calls it “a MAGA conspiracy” and they… pic.twitter.com/IpBbAsde4E — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 2, 2025

His post continues:

... “encouraged him” to sign the deal (that gives Putin everything).

Uh huh.

Sure he did.

It's cute how every time these bozos get caught they scream CONSPIRACY.

This from @WesternLensman highlights Murphy’s bizarre messaging



1) called the deal a disaster that gives Putin everything he wants



2) says any reporting they encouraged Z not to sign deal is a “conspiracy”



3) says Z was ready to sign



4) says Z needed to discuss the disaster https://t.co/0MOjKefGsy — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 2, 2025

Hrm.

Would love every Democrat Senator on Capitol Hill to answer tomorrow



1) Did they encourage Zelensky to take the deal they also call a “disaster that gives Putin everything be wants?”



2) they have a lot of commentary but what’s their alternative plan besides just spending more? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 2, 2025

Same bro.

JD Vance with the epic meme takedown:

*CHEF'S KISS*

