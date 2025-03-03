That Sound You Hear Is Lefty Heads EXPLODING: Poll Shows Americans Back Donald...
LOL-THERE It Is! JD Vance Drops BRUTAL Meme When Chris Murphy Can't Keep His Zelenskyy Stories Straight

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:20 PM on March 03, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As you read this, remember that we all know Chris Murphy met with Zelenskyy before the now-infamous meeting in the Oval Office, where Trump and Vance made it crystal clear we are done being anyone's witch-with-a-b.

Which, of course, set off every single Leftist, Never Trumper, and Democrat.

And like other Democrats, Murphy can't keep his stories straight.

His post continues:

... “encouraged him” to sign the deal (that gives Putin everything).

Uh huh.

Sure he did.

It's cute how every time these bozos get caught they scream CONSPIRACY.

Hrm.

Same bro.

JD Vance with the epic meme takedown:

*CHEF'S KISS*

==========================================================================

