Until Then, PISS OFF: VA Bad-A*S Nick Freitas Goes OFF on DC Elite...
WOW: Susan Rice Totally FLIPS OUT In Heated Back-and-Forth with Mollie Hemingway on...
James Carville Blames Trump’s Oval Office Throw Down with Zelenskyy on a...
NSA Michael Waltz Says Zelenskyy Expected a Blank Check but Got a Reality...
Bizarro Boston: Dem Mayor Offers Condolences to Family of Man Shot While Allegedly...
Remember When the Media Covered Joe Biden's 'Disrespect' of Zelenskyy?
Yashar Ali Compiled Huge List of European Leaders Backing Zelenskyy
VIP
Victor Davis Hanson Says Zelenskyy Expected a 'Clueless Moneybags Biden waxen effigy'
Return to Sender: Judicial Watch Reports USPS Lost an Eye-Watering $9.5 BILLION in...
AOC Says This Guy Elon Musk is a Leech on Society
Honey, You are Ruining it for ALL Women! MSNBC Host Stephanie Ruhle Refreshes...
Schadenfreude Alert: As Its Economy Falters, Germany Eyes Return to Russian Natural Gas...
Angry Liberal Women in Vermont Strike a Blow Against Putin By Protesting JD...
Canadian Says Americans Are Too Ignorant to Know They’re Universally Despised, Locks Repli...

SHOCKING! Oh Wait, No: Recently CANNED Joy Reid Allegedly Goes on Antisemitic Rant Blaming Jews for COVID

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on March 02, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Remember when Joy Reid claimed Russian hackers put a bunch of antisemitic, homophobic writing on her personal blog? Granted, these same hackers would have had to be time travelers because all the old entries were clearly from her ...

Advertisement

Looking back on that, seeing this nugget cross our timeline is verrrrry interesting.

Seems Joy allegedly went on an antisemitic rant blaming the Jews for COVID.

And none of us are the least bit surprised.

Right?

THERE it is. Maybe there were Nazis, not Russians. It's hard to keep all of the crazy straight, even for us.

We haven't really seen anyone weeping for Joy losing her show ... except Joy.

Recommended

WOW: Susan Rice Totally FLIPS OUT In Heated Back-and-Forth with Mollie Hemingway on Dems Zelenskyy Set-Up
Sam J.
Advertisement

Heh.

==========================================================================

Related:

Until Then, PISS OFF: VA Bad-A*S Nick Freitas Goes OFF on DC Elite Lecturing Vets About War in EPIC Rant

WOW: Susan Rice Totally FLIPS OUT In Heated Back-and-Forth with Mollie Hemingway on Dems Zelenskyy Set-Up

James Woods Just Uttered the Most TERRIFYING Words for Democrats After Zelensky Got the Boot and YAAAS

ARGLE RAR! Liz Cheney's HISSY-FIT AFTER Trump Shows Disrespectful Zelenskyy the Door Is 1 for the BOOKS

Eric Swalwell Shares GoFundMe for J6 Capitol 'Hero' Michael Fanone ... There's Just ONE Big Problem

==========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW: Susan Rice Totally FLIPS OUT In Heated Back-and-Forth with Mollie Hemingway on Dems Zelenskyy Set-Up
Sam J.
Until Then, PISS OFF: VA Bad-A*S Nick Freitas Goes OFF on DC Elite Lecturing Vets About War in EPIC Rant
Sam J.
Zelenskyy's Oval Office Debacle was a Set Up...By the Dems: Mollie Hemingway Brings the Receipts
Eric V.
NSA Michael Waltz Says Zelenskyy Expected a Blank Check but Got a Reality Check Instead
Warren Squire
James Carville Blames Trump’s Oval Office Throw Down with Zelenskyy on a Sexually Transmitted Disease
Warren Squire
Yashar Ali Compiled Huge List of European Leaders Backing Zelenskyy
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOW: Susan Rice Totally FLIPS OUT In Heated Back-and-Forth with Mollie Hemingway on Dems Zelenskyy Set-Up Sam J.
Advertisement