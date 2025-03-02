SHOCKING! Oh Wait, No: Recently CANNED Joy Reid Allegedly Goes on Antisemitic Rant Blaming Jews for COVID

Remember when Joy Reid claimed Russian hackers put a bunch of antisemitic, homophobic writing on her personal blog? Granted, these same hackers would have had to be time travelers because all the old entries were clearly from her ...

Looking back on that, seeing this nugget cross our timeline is verrrrry interesting.

Seems Joy allegedly went on an antisemitic rant blaming the Jews for COVID.

BREAKING: Former MSNBC host Joy Reid allegedly went on a vile antisemitic rant, blaming Orthodox Jews for COVID-19 and claiming they “only care about themselves,” according to a former assistant at the network.



This is the same woman who constantly lectures others about racism. pic.twitter.com/Y3OoO9N33X — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 1, 2025

And none of us are the least bit surprised.

Gimme a minute so I can pretend to be surprised. — Bucking Fitches (@buckingfitch50) March 1, 2025

Right?

Have we considered the possibility that the time-traveling Nazi hackers who edited her blog are also shape shifters and took her form? https://t.co/dqc8Ouajs4 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 2, 2025

THERE it is. Maybe there were Nazis, not Russians. It's hard to keep all of the crazy straight, even for us.

This is why I did not weep when Joy Reid was let go from MSNBC! https://t.co/Km9z9FIfcv — Jacob Elyachar (@JacobElyachar) March 2, 2025

We haven't really seen anyone weeping for Joy losing her show ... except Joy.

Rachel Maddow - please pick up the courtesy white phone… https://t.co/4pZERccn5A — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 2, 2025

Heh.

