Eric Swalwell Shares GoFundMe for J6 Capitol 'Hero' Michael Fanone ... There's Just ONE Big Problem

Would you look at that? Eric Swalwell is trying to help Michael Fanone raise money because 'Trump put a target on his back' when he released the J6 prisoners.

No, really.

He thinks we'll believe that.

I’m helping Officer Mike Fanone.



It’s beyond f**ked up that this is necessary. But it is. Trump put a target on Fanone’s back when he released the violent criminals who beat him into a coma on January 6.



I’m helping out here: https://t.co/DMNPclT0yU — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 27, 2025

Note: This post is a month old, but the fundraiser is still live.

Huh.

From the GoFundMe:

This week, however, Donald Trump recklessly blanket-pardoned all these J6 felon assailants through his executive order, sprung them all from custody! Despite solid, overwhelming evidence and trial convictions that they horribly beat and nearly murdered a police officer, Trump set these dangerous, vindictive thugs loose. Many have already boasted they “would do it again,” some stating they were already arming up. Mike and his family are now in clear danger of retribution. They have all been threatened. Mike’s mom who’s nearly 80 has even been disgustingly, repeatedly tormented and disgustingly accosted at her home. While he’s filed with the court for protection for his family, even if that comes through, the Fanones now desperately require private security. This is obviously very costly. Making matters worse, Trump’s endless lies have blocked Mike from landing steady work. Every job he’s applied to since January 6th, he’s told he’s a hero, but “too polarizing” to employ. Fanone’s been left with no benefits nor healthcare coverage for him and his family.

As of now, the GoFundMe has raised almost $80k.

And he can't find a job? Even with Democrats like Swalwell? Where's Nancy Pelosi? Surely, the multi-millionaire can find a gig for her favorite officer, right?

Oh, and by the way, there was another fundraiser for Fanone in 2023 that raised $400k ... where did all of that go?

From WUSA 9:

Former Metropolitan Police Officer Mike Fanone was in for a surprise this week when a GoFundMe was created by a California man to thank him for his heroism on Jan. 6 after hearing of his money problems. Within three days of its creation, over $410,000 has been raised and with almost every click of the refresh button - the amount rises. “One of the most humbling things I’ve ever experienced," Fanone told WUSA9. During the breach of the Capitol, Fanone nearly died after being attacked by the mob. Since then, he has become one of the most vocal critics of Republican lawmakers who denied the severity of what happened that day.

C'mon.

Not to mention, the guy also wrote a book and was every Leftist's darling for years ...

