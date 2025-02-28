Former Biden Aide Gives Entire Administration Up Spilling Some Serious TEA About GASLIGHTING Americans

Join Us and Together We Can Reshape the Media Landscape
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on February 28, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Along the lines of 'water is still wet,' a senior aide to former President Biden has come clean about the efforts being made to hide the alarm over his age and health. Seems they were gaslighting all of America.

And everyone says, 'DUH'.

From the New York Post:

A senior aide for former President Joe Biden has admitted the administration was “gaslighting” Americans when it repeatedly dismissed growing concerns about the oldest-ever president’s age and ability.

Michael LaRosa, a former White House aide and longtime press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, admitted that the campaign was aware from “day one” that the 81-year-old’s age was an issue — and aides were “scared to death” of letting him do off-the-cuff interviews ahead of the election, Puck reported.

They were 'scared to death' of letting him do 'off-the-cuff' interviews. Say it ain't so.

Right?! We're shocked.

Super shocked.

We wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

And Democrats were willing to run him and possibly give him another four years in office.

Crazy.

We're not exactly holding our breath for there to be any consequences for any of them.

But maybe ... 

Ain't it though?

