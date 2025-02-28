Former Biden Aide Gives Entire Administration Up Spilling Some Serious TEA About GASLIGHTING Americans

Along the lines of 'water is still wet,' a senior aide to former President Biden has come clean about the efforts being made to hide the alarm over his age and health. Seems they were gaslighting all of America.

Advertisement

Biden aide admits administration was ‘gaslighting’ Americans by covering up alarm at his age and health https://t.co/tp5kJdbvOx pic.twitter.com/ixmGFvu8YU — New York Post (@nypost) February 28, 2025

And everyone says, 'DUH'.

From the New York Post:

A senior aide for former President Joe Biden has admitted the administration was “gaslighting” Americans when it repeatedly dismissed growing concerns about the oldest-ever president’s age and ability. Michael LaRosa, a former White House aide and longtime press secretary for first lady Jill Biden, admitted that the campaign was aware from “day one” that the 81-year-old’s age was an issue — and aides were “scared to death” of letting him do off-the-cuff interviews ahead of the election, Puck reported.

They were 'scared to death' of letting him do 'off-the-cuff' interviews. Say it ain't so.

WHAT???? WOW. None of us had any idea! — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) February 28, 2025

Right?! We're shocked.

Super shocked.

We wouldn't be more shocked if we woke up tomorrow morning with our heads sewn to the carpet.

If anyone was shocked by Biden's condition at the debate they should be reevaluating which news sources they consume.



The rest of us knew. — Cooking With Sal Minella (@RealSalMinella) February 28, 2025

And Democrats were willing to run him and possibly give him another four years in office.

Crazy.

Anyone who covered up for him should never be allowed a government job again or any access to the WH. If they have security clearance, it should be taken away. They betrayed our country and jeopardized its security. — Sherri (@SociallySherri) February 28, 2025

We're not exactly holding our breath for there to be any consequences for any of them.

But maybe ...

Well, this is certainly news! — Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) February 28, 2025

Ain't it though?

==========================================================================

Related:

THIS Is the Situation: Katie Pavlich Shares Important SCOTUS Ruling Impacting Epstein Files Release

Jake Tapper Was Paid a Lot to Pretend Biden Was Fine Until He Was Paid More to Say He Wasn't (Watch)

'REMARKABLE': Justine Bateman's Response to Gavin Newsom's Fancy New Podcast Is Brutal PERFECTION

Gets WORSE: NSA Insider Spills ALL the Trans-Activist Tea, and Yeah, It's MUCH CREEPIER Than You Thought

Big Tough Dem Brings RECEIPTS to Prove Elon Musk's CORRUPTION - LOL, There's Just One BIG Problem

==========================================================================