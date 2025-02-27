'REMARKABLE': Justine Bateman's Response to Gavin Newsom's Fancy New Podcast Is Brutal PER...
Gets WORSE: NSA Insider Spills ALL the Trans-Activist Tea, and Yeah, It's MUCH CREEPIER Than You Thought

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on February 27, 2025

It turns out that the so-called party of decency was anything but decent.

Of course, our amazing and brilliant readers already knew that...

However, seeing it in black and white from Christopher Rufo is pretty alarming, even if not all that surprising.

Case in point:

Yeah, it's bad.

From our sister site, Town Hall:

Hatred of conservatives, Libs of TikTok and Ben Shapiro especially, were discussed at length. It reinforced and confirmed our worst fears about DEI and the political leanings of the deep state. We have receipts now. Yet, how did this infiltration happen? Rufo spoke with a whistleblower at the National Security Agency who described a de facto Gestapo-like state at the agency regarding the trans agents, who are few in number but apparently control almost everything. The whistleblower described it as a cancerous atmosphere that’s infected everything, and Gabbard’s order is easier said than done. Over 100 staffers have been identified on these chats.

Whistleblower: There is a very small number of them, but they wield an enormous amount of power. And outside of the sick stuff, you also see a prevalent Marxist philosophy going on with these people in their chat rooms. They hate capitalism. They hate Christians. They’re always espousing socialist and Marxist beliefs. 

I know several people at the agency brought that up, like, “Hey, we’re here to fight for the U.S.A. and go after the adversaries.” And they just got hammered. They would just start coming out with “transphobe” and “homophobe” right away or calling you a “racist.” And that’s why a lot of folks are still hesitant to say anything, because you still have people at these agencies in those key spots. It infected everything.

Wow. Over 100 staffers have been identified on those chats. 

Pissed yet?

Insane is one word for this situation.

So is corrupt.

Vile.

Evil.

Shameful.

Repugnant.

We could do this all day.

And sadly, this is just the tip of the iceberg.

