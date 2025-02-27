'REMARKABLE': Justine Bateman's Response to Gavin Newsom's Fancy New Podcast Is Brutal PER...
Gets WORSE: NSA Insider Spills ALL the Trans-Activist Tea, and Yeah, It's MUCH...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Assigns Blame for High Egg Prices (Dems Are DESPERATE...
Mic DROP! Mollie Hemingway OWNS CNN Claiming Obviously Fake Anti-Trump Republicans at Town...
Lara Trump Remembers Contentious Jake Tapper Interview in Light of New Book on...
OOF! SCOLD David French Called Out for Pretending HE TOO Was Fooled by...
BIZARRO Alternate Reality: 75 Percent of Dem Voters Think Biden's Border Invasion Was...
Congratulations, You Discovered 'Spring': ABC News Pushes Disease Fear Porn From 'Changing...
President Trump to Replace EB5 Investor Visa With 5 Million Dollar Golden Visa...
Actor Gene Hackman, 95, and Wife Betsy Arakawa Found Dead in Santa Fe...
VIP
Weepy Government Workers Videos Not a Winning Dem Strategy with People Fed-Up with...
WHCA's Glittery Gatekeeper Eugene Daniels Has Epic Meltdown and Tells 'Journalists' They'r...
The Two Jakes: Split Video Proves Tapper’s Hypocrisy in Discussing Presidential Mental Fit...
Scott Jennings Asks CNN Panel for Examples of Trump ‘Shredding’ Constitution and They...

Big Tough Dem Brings RECEIPTS to Prove Elon Musk's CORRUPTION - LOL, There's Just One BIG Problem

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on February 27, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Democrat Rep. Greg Casar is the guy who went on a hunger strike (we can't remember what for) that lasted basically from lunch until dinner that same day. There are photos of him on the Capitol stairs, looking exhausted with people around him ...

Advertisement

Dude must have a ferocious appetite or something because it was only for a few hours.

He's also not very good at doing research. That, or he figures if people are dumb enough to elect him in the first place, they'll be dumb enough to buy his lies about Elon Musk and Trump.

Take a look.

We won't even bother to include the rest of his post because it's just sad - trust us, it doesn't get better.

Oh, and then he brought his receipts, which made this sadder.

Casar realizes Trump has only been in office for a month, yes?

No?

We dunno. What a dolt.

Ouch.

Recommended

Gets WORSE: NSA Insider Spills ALL the Trans-Activist Tea, and Yeah, It's MUCH CREEPIER Than You Thought
Sam J.
Advertisement

There it is.

A lot.

Yup.

Yes, life is a whole lot harder when you're stupid.

Add a liar to that and ... yikes.

And fin.

==========================================================================

Related:

Mic DROP! Mollie Hemingway OWNS CNN Claiming Obviously Fake Anti-Trump Republicans at Town Halls Are REAL

OOF! David French Trips SPECTACULARLY Over His Own Post While Shaming Media for Hiding Biden's Decline

SURPRISE! He Really IS An A-hole! Check Out Short Story About Sheldon Whitehouse DISSING Female Athletes

Federal Employee Mocking Other Federal Employees Whining About Elon Musk's Email is GLORIOUS

Oh NO She Di'int! (She DID) Ann Coulter Has the PERFECT Job for Joy Reid annnd We're Officially Dead Now

==========================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRAT ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gets WORSE: NSA Insider Spills ALL the Trans-Activist Tea, and Yeah, It's MUCH CREEPIER Than You Thought
Sam J.
Mic DROP! Mollie Hemingway OWNS CNN Claiming Obviously Fake Anti-Trump Republicans at Town Halls Are REAL
Sam J.
'REMARKABLE': Justine Bateman's Response to Gavin Newsom's Fancy New Podcast Is Brutal PERFECTION
Sam J.
OOF! SCOLD David French Called Out for Pretending HE TOO Was Fooled by Biden's Decline and HOOBOY
Sam J.
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Assigns Blame for High Egg Prices (Dems Are DESPERATE for a Narrative)
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Asks CNN Panel for Examples of Trump ‘Shredding’ Constitution and They Can’t Give Any
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gets WORSE: NSA Insider Spills ALL the Trans-Activist Tea, and Yeah, It's MUCH CREEPIER Than You Thought Sam J.
Advertisement