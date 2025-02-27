Big Tough Dem Brings RECEIPTS to Prove Elon Musk's CORRUPTION - LOL, There's Just One BIG Problem

Democrat Rep. Greg Casar is the guy who went on a hunger strike (we can't remember what for) that lasted basically from lunch until dinner that same day. There are photos of him on the Capitol stairs, looking exhausted with people around him ...

Dude must have a ferocious appetite or something because it was only for a few hours.

He's also not very good at doing research. That, or he figures if people are dumb enough to elect him in the first place, they'll be dumb enough to buy his lies about Elon Musk and Trump.

Take a look.

We know Trump & Elon are corrupt. But we’ve learned even more in the past 48 hours:



🚙 Trump’s State Department tried to funnel $400 million to Tesla.



💰 Elon received $38 billion in government contracts, loans, & tax credits.



🛰️ The FAA gave a federal contract to Elon’s… — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) February 26, 2025

We won't even bother to include the rest of his post because it's just sad - trust us, it doesn't get better.

Oh, and then he brought his receipts, which made this sadder.

🚙 $400 million to Tesla: https://t.co/LsXf3GyPFb



💰 $38 billion in government contracts and subsidies: https://t.co/uPomAhociK



🛰️ FAA contract worth billions of dollars: https://t.co/Hy5N1HVBMD — Congressman Greg Casar (@RepCasar) February 26, 2025

Casar realizes Trump has only been in office for a month, yes?

No?

We dunno. What a dolt.

Hi, found you. — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) February 26, 2025

Ouch.

Wait… weren’t these contracts granted under Biden? So now you’re blaming Trump for things happening under your own guy?



The mental gymnastics are impressive. — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) February 26, 2025

Those were written under Biden, fruitcake — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) February 26, 2025

There it is.

Greg lies — Scott Fishman (@ScottFishman) February 26, 2025

A lot.

Yup.

Worse than being a liar is being a stupid liar, like you @RepCasar. — Karen Hoskins: Proud Ultra MAGA Gal 🇺🇸 (@HoskinsKaren) February 27, 2025

Yes, life is a whole lot harder when you're stupid.

Add a liar to that and ... yikes.

LoL your hair piece is corrupt 🤣🤣🤣 — *** Roy *** 🐘🇺🇲🔥 (@JNewellUSArmy) February 27, 2025

And fin.

