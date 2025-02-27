OOF! SCOLD David French Called Out for Pretending HE TOO Was Fooled by Biden's Decline and HOOBOY

Here we are once again covering David French for writing something silly ... wonder how long it will be before he's whining and calling us bullies. It's not our fault he makes it so easy for us to Twitchy him.

Advertisement

For example, how can we NOT Twitchy him when he posts this?

I've said many times that Democrats don't understand how much Biden's conduct blunted the character argument against Trump. When you're deceiving America about your condition, it's hard to also argue that you're somehow preserving the soul of America. https://t.co/igVJcEyRzw — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 26, 2025

So wait. Is French lecturing the mainstream media about hiding Biden's decline because it made it harder to write nasty stuff about Trump's character? Oh, and the fact he's trying to pretend Biden's decline also fooled him is pretty damn funny.

Especially with receipts like this floating around:

Here you are, David, running cover for Biden’s mental decline. https://t.co/oqe0oNKjLn pic.twitter.com/pSR5FPcIBV — Joel Berry (@JoelWBerry) February 27, 2025

OOPSIE.

No one was deceived. Not a f**king person on this planet!



French can pretend to hide behind, "oh, I was fooled" all you want but, everyone, EVERYONE knew what was going on.



You knew and you were either silent or defended Biden. You were complicit in this "deception."



GFY pic.twitter.com/fOk8zJt4az — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 27, 2025

BUT TRUMP!

Let's be clear. Everyone knew Biden was already senile in 2020, including you, right? — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) February 26, 2025

Hey David? Do you have dementia? Because it seems as though you easily forget your own commentary and history when it comes to Biden. pic.twitter.com/gqRJOwiO0F — Feisty Renegade 🗣🙀🙏⚓ (@MsRobotoFL) February 27, 2025

Yeah, we're always letting French down.

Our bad.

Heh.

==========================================================================

Related:

SURPRISE! He Really IS An A-hole! Check Out Short Story About Sheldon Whitehouse DISSING Female Athletes

Federal Employee Mocking Other Federal Employees Whining About Elon Musk's Email is GLORIOUS



Oh NO She Di'int! (She DID) Ann Coulter Has the PERFECT Job for Joy Reid annnd We're Officially Dead Now



MASSIVE Scandal: Elon Musk's Reaction to Biden's IRS Leaking Data of 405K Americans Is PERFECTION

Dude. HAAA! Adam Schiff Does His Own Version of an 'Ask Me Anything' and WHOO DAWGIE Was THAT Ever Stupid

==========================================================================