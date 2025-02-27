OOF! SCOLD David French Called Out for Pretending HE TOO Was Fooled by Biden's Decline and HOOBOY

Big Tough Dem Brings RECEIPTS to Prove Elon Musk's CORRUPTION - LOL, There's...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on February 27, 2025
NBC

Here we are once again covering David French for writing something silly ... wonder how long it will be before he's whining and calling us bullies. It's not our fault he makes it so easy for us to Twitchy him.

For example, how can we NOT Twitchy him when he posts this?

So wait. Is French lecturing the mainstream media about hiding Biden's decline because it made it harder to write nasty stuff about Trump's character? Oh, and the fact he's trying to pretend Biden's decline also fooled him is pretty damn funny.

Especially with receipts like this floating around:

OOPSIE.

BUT TRUMP!

Sam J.
Yeah, we're always letting French down.

Our bad.

Heh.

