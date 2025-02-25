Oh NO She Di'int! (She DID) Ann Coulter Has the PERFECT Job for Joy Reid annnd We're Officially Dead Now

Ann Coulter was good enough to come up with a possible job for the now-fired, unemployed Joy Reid. Psh and people on the Left think Republicans are big meanies.

Not to mention, the gig sounds like something Reid has some experience with, so why not?

Take a look:

Now that Joy Reid is looking for a new job, I should hire her to follow me around every moment, night and day, to react with open-mouthed, saucer-eyed astonishment at every prediction I make,which of course will then come true. pic.twitter.com/JY60KJIpAh — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 25, 2025

See? Ann is a giver.

Told you.

And that was ICONIC. One has to wonder if that panel ever looks back on that moment and realizes how damn stupid they all looked ... well, except Ann of course. Ironically, they all thought she was the dumb one.

Who's laughing NOW, Democrats?

😂 Wow. Bunch of idiots. — Heidi (@HeidiBriones) February 25, 2025

Joy fits right in.

Possibly the most iconic moment in American politics in the last 100 years. Not only were you correct, but I salute your courage to say what you did in that venue.



You weren't exactly among friends. — Peter S. Lee (@pleemirage) February 25, 2025

Cry more Joy pic.twitter.com/6z8lNqY6fq — House of Trad (@house_of_trad) February 25, 2025

Heh.

Mic drop — Rusty 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@Freedom1796YA) February 25, 2025

So many mic drops, so little time.

I remember this when it happened.



This was my second favorite example of statements made during that period.



My absolute favorite was the one with John Oliver daring Trump to run. — Robert J. Thomas (@RobertJThomas1) February 25, 2025

They never learn.

