We Vati-CAN'T Even: Lefties Worry New Pope Might Be 'Full Conservative' and 'Extremist'
VIP
Federal Employee Mocking Other Federal Employees Whining About Elon Musk's Email is GLORIO...
Oh Look, Another Day of the Screeching Shrews of 'The View' Spewing Conspiracy...
Palo Alto Teen With 4.4 GPA SUES After Being Rejected by SIXTEEN Colleges,...
MASSIVE Scandal: Elon Musk's Reaction to Biden's IRS Leaking Data of 405K Americans...
Dude. HAAA! Adam Schiff Does His Own Version of an 'Ask Me Anything'...
Joy Reid Breaks Down Sobbing While MSNBC Collapses!
Democrats, You Can KISS Your Two-Tiered System of Justice GOODBYE Because America Is...
WOW! HOLY WOW! Nick Sortor's Encounter With a Sleazy DRUNK Eric Swalwell Is...
Greta Van Susteren Has THE Receipt Proving NOBODY Should Feel Even a LITTLE...
She's Gonna BLOW! Never Trumper Tara Setmayer LOSES IT Debating Scott Jennings About...
Can't Believe WHITE WOMAN Rachel Maddow Went THERE About Joy Reid Being Fired...
VIP
So, the Trump 2.0 Resistance Is Definitely Smaller, Older, Whiter, Dumber, and Saggier...
This. Right. HERE! Senator John Kennedy Asks Perfect Yet DAMNING Question of Democrats...

Oh NO She Di'int! (She DID) Ann Coulter Has the PERFECT Job for Joy Reid annnd We're Officially Dead Now

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on February 25, 2025
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

Ann Coulter was good enough to come up with a possible job for the now-fired, unemployed Joy Reid. Psh and people on the Left think Republicans are big meanies.

Not to mention, the gig sounds like something Reid has some experience with, so why not? 

Advertisement

Take a look:

See? Ann is a giver.

Told you.

And that was ICONIC. One has to wonder if that panel ever looks back on that moment and realizes how damn stupid they all looked ... well, except Ann of course. Ironically, they all thought she was the dumb one.

Who's laughing NOW, Democrats?

Joy fits right in.

Heh.

So many mic drops, so little time.

Recommended

WOW! HOLY WOW! Nick Sortor's Encounter With a Sleazy DRUNK Eric Swalwell Is OFF-THE-CHARTS Crazy (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

They never learn.

==========================================================================

Related:

MASSIVE Scandal: Elon Musk's Reaction to Biden's IRS Leaking Data of 405K Americans Is PERFECTION

Dude. HAAA! Adam Schiff Does His Own Version of an 'Ask Me Anything' and WHOO DAWGIE Was THAT Ever Stupid

Democrats, You Can KISS Your Two-Tiered System of Justice GOODBYE Because America Is BACK, Baby

WOW! HOLY WOW! Nick Sortor's Encounter With a Sleazy DRUNK Eric Swalwell Is OFF-THE-CHARTS Crazy (Watch)

Greta Van Susteren Has THE Receipt Proving NOBODY Should Feel Even a LITTLE Bit Sorry for Joy Reid (Pic)

==========================================================================

Tags: ANN COULTER JOY REID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOW! HOLY WOW! Nick Sortor's Encounter With a Sleazy DRUNK Eric Swalwell Is OFF-THE-CHARTS Crazy (Watch)
Sam J.
Palo Alto Teen With 4.4 GPA SUES After Being Rejected by SIXTEEN Colleges, Claiming Racial Discrimination
Amy Curtis
MASSIVE Scandal: Elon Musk's Reaction to Biden's IRS Leaking Data of 405K Americans Is PERFECTION
Sam J.
Oh Look, Another Day of the Screeching Shrews of 'The View' Spewing Conspiracy Garbage
justmindy
Dude. HAAA! Adam Schiff Does His Own Version of an 'Ask Me Anything' and WHOO DAWGIE Was THAT Ever Stupid
Sam J.
'WOW': Michael Shellenberger Drops ANOTHER Bombshell That FBI Employees Are Destroying Evidence
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOW! HOLY WOW! Nick Sortor's Encounter With a Sleazy DRUNK Eric Swalwell Is OFF-THE-CHARTS Crazy (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement