Greta Van Susteren Has THE Receipt Proving NOBODY Should Feel Even a LITTLE Bit Sorry for Joy Reid (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on February 25, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Joy Reid was very weepy about losing her job, so weepy in fact that if one was not exactly familiar with her they might almost feel sorry for her. Heck, Rachel Maddow claimed her firing was due to racism AT MSNBC ... 

But when you see Reid for who and what she was (and still is), trust us, no one feels sorry for her.

Not one bit.

Case in point, Greta Van Susteren has one giant receipt that proves Reid wouldn't feel sorry for anyone else losing their job:

Humility? Kindness? Accountability?

Reid won't learn a damn thing from this because she still doesn't get WHY. Like the dozens of people who still support the Democrat Party, they have learned nothing from their massive loss in November.

But she claimed time-traveling Russian hackers wrote those horrible things on her personal blog.

Heh.

Tough crowd.

