Greta Van Susteren Has THE Receipt Proving NOBODY Should Feel Even a LITTLE Bit Sorry for Joy Reid (Pic)

Joy Reid was very weepy about losing her job, so weepy in fact that if one was not exactly familiar with her they might almost feel sorry for her. Heck, Rachel Maddow claimed her firing was due to racism AT MSNBC ...

Advertisement

But when you see Reid for who and what she was (and still is), trust us, no one feels sorry for her.

Not one bit.

Case in point, Greta Van Susteren has one giant receipt that proves Reid wouldn't feel sorry for anyone else losing their job:

I don’t enjoy someone losing a job but when I got fired from MSNBC Joy Reid “liked” the tweet of my firing announcement. I hope the experience of being fired humbles her and she learns from it. I learned from my firing. pic.twitter.com/F3v9NNsuNr — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) February 24, 2025

Humility? Kindness? Accountability?

Reid won't learn a damn thing from this because she still doesn't get WHY. Like the dozens of people who still support the Democrat Party, they have learned nothing from their massive loss in November.

Narrator: But Joy didn’t learn from her firing. Deep down, Joy not a nice person and is incapable of introspection. — RaeSM (@RaeSM3) February 25, 2025

Humble and wise of you to say, Greta, and compassionate. She comes across as one of the most hate-filled people I have ever encountered, and it is good to wish her well on a learning experience. — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) February 24, 2025

She's a homophobe and an antisemite. Hard to pity someone like that. — Lisa (@politeracy) February 24, 2025

But she claimed time-traveling Russian hackers wrote those horrible things on her personal blog.

Heh.

Joy: "Make your own dinner MAGA. Wipe your own tears... You got the president you dreamed of... worshiping instead of Jesus."



Her now:pic.twitter.com/3QPoBGt5BA — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 24, 2025

Tough crowd.

==========================================================================

Related:

She's Gonna BLOW! Never Trumper Tara Setmayer LOSES IT Debating Scott Jennings About Dan Bongino (Watch)

Can't Believe WHITE WOMAN Rachel Maddow Went THERE About Joy Reid Being Fired But ... She DID (Watch)

So, the Trump 2.0 Resistance Is Definitely Smaller, Older, Whiter, Dumber, and Saggier (Watch)

This. Right. HERE! Senator John Kennedy Asks Perfect Yet DAMNING Question of Democrats About USAID

IRS Employee Shares 'Journey' of Going Into the Office and Being FIRED, Receives ZERO Sympathy (Watch)

==========================================================================