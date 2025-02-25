This. Right. HERE! Senator John Kennedy Asks Perfect Yet DAMNING Question of Democrats About USAID

Since Trump won in November, Democrats have been finding themselves in a position to defend the indefensible so that they can try and oppose everything Trump does. From championing restriction-free infanticide to protecting government fraud and waste, they are not in a great position and their approval ratings show it. Right now, only a record-law of 21% of Americans approve of the Democrat Party.

Yeah, it's terrible.

Unless, of course, you're a Republican, then things are great.

Senator John Kennedy asked them this very painful question about USAID ...

How can Democrats look the American people in the eye and support the kind of waste everyone sees at USAID? — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) February 24, 2025

Because orange man bad!

They're protecting our private information!

MUH DEMOCRACY.

Democrats have no good answer for defending USAID and the ridiculous projects and initiatives our tax dollars were wasted on around the globe. If Democrats were smart, they would agree with Republicans that this is wrong, assist with the cuts, and champion bipartisan efforts to shrink the government.

Luckily, Democrats aren't smart. Like, at all. Especially these progressive socialists pretending to be Democrats.

They have no shame. — nomadswife6973 (@nomadswife6973) February 24, 2025

Democrats hate America, they don’t care. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) February 24, 2025

To ask the question is to answer it. — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptical) February 24, 2025

Buh-buh-buh-bingo.

because they are in on the grift and fraud — Ray Harvey (@rharvey0523) February 24, 2025

Easy, they can look them in the eye because they are blind to everything but their partisan political ideology of destroying our American constitutional republic. They don’t care what you or I think. — Mark Meuser (@MarkMeuser) February 24, 2025

Their priorities are very different and have nothing to do with putting America first.

But you guys already knew that.

