This. Right. HERE! Senator John Kennedy Asks Perfect Yet DAMNING Question of Democrats About USAID

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on February 25, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Since Trump won in November, Democrats have been finding themselves in a position to defend the indefensible so that they can try and oppose everything Trump does. From championing restriction-free infanticide to protecting government fraud and waste, they are not in a great position and their approval ratings show it. Right now, only a record-law of 21% of Americans approve of the Democrat Party.

Yeah, it's terrible.

Unless, of course, you're a Republican, then things are great.

Senator John Kennedy asked them this very painful question about USAID ... 

Because orange man bad!

They're protecting our private information!

MUH DEMOCRACY.

Democrats have no good answer for defending USAID and the ridiculous projects and initiatives our tax dollars were wasted on around the globe. If Democrats were smart, they would agree with Republicans that this is wrong, assist with the cuts, and champion bipartisan efforts to shrink the government.

Luckily, Democrats aren't smart. Like, at all. Especially these progressive socialists pretending to be Democrats.

Buh-buh-buh-bingo.

Their priorities are very different and have nothing to do with putting America first.

But you guys already knew that.

