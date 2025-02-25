WAIT, WHAT?! Rep. Steve Cohen BUTCHERS Old Saying and HOOBOY and YIKES All In One (Watch)

It's not often that we here at Twitchy are caught off-guard by anything that crosses our timeline because, if we're being completely honest, covering politics for a living is a pretty crazy and even insane way to make a living. We see the craziest. We see the dumbest. We see the most horrible.

Advertisement

But every once in a while, we'll see something that surprises us.

Like THIS from Democrat Rep. Steven Cohen.

We had to watch this more than once to ensure Cohen said what we thought we heard him say and to ensure it was not a parody or AI.

This is legit.

And WOW, is Cohen trying to tell us something?

WHAT?



Rep. Steve Cohen: "You can pee on my leg but don't tell me it's rain. And Trump is raining on America." pic.twitter.com/WF1jQWmy07 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 24, 2025

Wait. What?

SEE WHAT WE MEAN?!

Same reaction, bro. Same.

HA HA HA HA

And NOOOOOOOO.

Remember when this maniac ate a bucket of chicken at Barr’s hearing? Not surprised he’d make such a gross reference. pic.twitter.com/49X1O5Thnu — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 24, 2025

What a brilliant and insightful post from a brilliant and insightful X user. Ahem.

Yup, this guy ate a bucket of KFC during the Barr hearing. He's also the guy who got fussy at one of our freelancers for covering him.

True story.

What does he mean? — MeanMemesQc (@MeanMemesQc) February 24, 2025

Don't ask us, man, we just work here.

==========================================================================

Related:

Hell YES! Intelligence Community Insider Spills the TEA on Just How SCARED They Really Are of Trump 2.0

Guess Who's Writing for The Bulwark NOW! Queen CENSORSHIP Herself ...

HA! Sec. Sean Duffy Shows Whiny Fed Employees How It's DONE, Sends 5 Things He Did Last Week to Trump

ME-OWWW! Keith Olbermann Going Full Blown Race-Baiter About MSNBC Firing Joy Reid Annoys Even Cenk Uygur

WOOF! Jonah Goldberg's Terrible, No Good, VERY BAD Week Gets WORSE as Old Post Comes Back to Haunt Him

==========================================================================