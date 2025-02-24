HA! Sec. Sean Duffy Shows Whiny Fed Employees How It's DONE, Sends 5 Things He Did Last Week to Trump

Apparently, asking federal employees to list five things they did last week is somehow really mean or something because HOLY COW, the amount of preening, whining, and complaining we've seen from the Left, Democrats, and the media on their behalf has been insane.

How dare we ask federal employees to show us what they do in a week?! We're just peons and stuff.

Sean Duffy was more than happy to show them how it's done:

Mr. President, 5 things I did last week:



1. Terminated NYC elitist, anti-worker congestion pricing.

2. Launched an investigation into the $16 billion in taxpayer dollars wasted on a high-speed rail project that, after 17 years, has yet to lay a single mile of track.

3. Saved $10… — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) February 24, 2025

His post continues:

3. Saved $10 million a year by eliminating redundant and outdated landlines. 4. Visited the Air Traffic Control Command Center in Virginia to see the critical tech upgrades we need to make our air traffic system the envy of the world. 5. Toured Burbank, California traffic control tower and heard from air traffic controllers about how to improve conditions and retain and recruit more controllers. Looking forward to another week of fighting for Americans @USDOT!

And there it is.

Short.

Simple.

Sounds like a busy guy and a job well done.

Wow. Secretary Duffy, you have been busy! This new trend of listing five things we did last week might be something we should all keep doing. It is a perfect way to communicate with those who rely on us! — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) February 24, 2025

Brilliant.



The more the loony left buck this simple task the funnier it gets! — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) February 24, 2025

Love this accountability and transparency!! Thank you! — gail meyer (@OneMinnesotaMom) February 24, 2025

Seems like a super easy thing to do, you know? Show Americans what you do every week, be transparent, and let us know you're all being good stewards of our money.

It doesn't seem like too much to ask.

