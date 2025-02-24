Brian Stelter Says What Trump and DOGE Are Doing SOUNDS Like Common Sense...
Guess Who's Writing for The Bulwark NOW! Queen CENSORSHIP Herself ...
ME-OWWW! Keith Olbermann Going Full Blown Race-Baiter About MSNBC Firing Joy Reid Annoys...
Politico Reports Liberals Are Fearful the FBI Will Be Politicized With Patel and...
FOIA Requested Video Shows That Thing Democrats SWEAR Doesn't Happen With Trans HAPPENED...
This Warning About Firing Federal Workers Isn't the Indictment of Trump and DOGE...
WOOF! Jonah Goldberg's Terrible, No Good, VERY BAD Week Gets WORSE as Old...
As a Reminder, Here's How a Federal Employee Reacted to Pipeline Workers Biden...
'Nervous?' Adam Schiff's Not Handling the Dan Bongino FBI News Very Well (Maybe...
Legal Analyst Leaves MSNBC Panel SPEECHLESS Pointing Out Trump Isn't Losing Legal Battles...
THIS! MERCILESS Thread NAILS It Explaining Why SO Many Americans Are Cheering Fed...
Former WH Spox Who Assured Us Biden Was Fine and Running Wants to...
The Era of Virtue Signaling Is OVER and It Cannot Be Discarded Soon...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

HA! Sec. Sean Duffy Shows Whiny Fed Employees How It's DONE, Sends 5 Things He Did Last Week to Trump

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on February 24, 2025
Twitchy

Apparently, asking federal employees to list five things they did last week is somehow really mean or something because HOLY COW, the amount of preening, whining, and complaining we've seen from the Left, Democrats, and the media on their behalf has been insane.

How dare we ask federal employees to show us what they do in a week?! We're just peons and stuff.

Sean Duffy was more than happy to show them how it's done:

His post continues:

3. Saved $10 million a year by eliminating redundant and outdated landlines.

4. Visited the Air Traffic Control Command Center in Virginia to see the critical tech upgrades we need to make our air traffic system the envy of the world. 

5. Toured Burbank, California traffic control tower and heard from air traffic controllers about how to improve conditions and retain and recruit more controllers. 

Looking forward to another week of fighting for Americans @USDOT!

And there it is.

Short.

Simple.

Sounds like a busy guy and a job well done.

Seems like a super easy thing to do, you know? Show Americans what you do every week, be transparent, and let us know you're all being good stewards of our money.

It doesn't seem like too much to ask.

