As a Reminder, Here's How a Federal Employee Reacted to Pipeline Workers Biden...
'Nervous?' Adam Schiff's Not Handling the Dan Bongino FBI News Very Well (Maybe...
Legal Analyst Leaves MSNBC Panel SPEECHLESS Pointing Out Trump Isn't Losing Legal Battles...
Former WH Spox Who Assured Us Biden Was Fine and Running Wants to...
VIP
The Era of Virtue Signaling Is OVER and It Cannot Be Discarded Soon...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Dem Advisor James Carville Predicts ‘Massive Collapse’ Will Hit the Trump Administration i...
VIP
Capitol Cleanse: President Trump Fires 2,000 USAID Employees in Washington Weekend Purge
A Come To Jesus Monument? AI-Generated 200-Foot White House Christ Statue Fools the...
Susan Rice Seeks Out Obama WH Bud Jen Psaki to Lament the ‘Dismantling...
Millionaire Bernie Sanders Begs for $27 Donations to Fight Oligarchy and Get a...
Leftist Limbo: The Democrat Party’s 21% Approval Rating Has Some Wondering How Much...
Trump Announces Kash Patel's Deputy FBI Director and THIS Will DEFINITELY Ruin the...
Actress Natasha Lyonne Says the (Very Disturbing) Quiet Part Out Loud

THIS! MERCILESS Thread NAILS It Explaining Why SO Many Americans Are Cheering Fed Employee Accountability

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on February 24, 2025
Twitchy

Twitchy favorite Alexandria Brown put together a fairly poignant yet PERFECT thread on why so many Americans are cheering accountability for federal employees. It's been interesting, to say the least, watching the Left and the media pretend these employees should somehow get special treatment 'just cuz.'

Advertisement

They're not doing these employees any favors.

Her thread really explains it far better than we can:

Here we go:

Read that again; Feds only ever seem to fail upwards. 

Bingo.

Zero accountability.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

If you're not pissed off all over again reading this thread, you are better than we are.

No consequences.

None.

Especially those mean parents, aka domestic terrorists, who wanted their kids back in the classrooms.

Trump is bringing some reality to federal employees.

The nerve.

Advertisement

REALITY.

Yup.

It's been a lot of, 'How DARE you,' from these peeps, yup again.

And these employees are even less qualified than we thought.

Advertisement

WON'T SOMEONE THINK OF THE FEDERAL EMPLOYEES?!

And Americans deserve to see some accountability.

Perfect.

Love that - It does not get more polite from here.

Boomity.

==========================================================================

Related:

Their FACES! LOL! Kamala Delivers Her Most Embarrassing and Useless Speech YET at NAACP Event (Watch)

EGG-CELLENT! Data Republican ENDS Dem's Favorite New Anti-Trump Talking Point in One Straight-FIRE Post

Advertisement

Dem Senator Ranting About Musk's 'D**k Move' Learns the HARD WAY Not to Pick a Fight With Elon Musk

No Big WHOOP: Just a Blue State Releasing An Axe-Murdering CANNIBAL Because He's All BETTER Now

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty ACCIDENTALLY Debunks Major Leftist LIE Throwing Hissy-Fit Over Trump and USPS

Yup, He's SWEATIN': John Brennan Whining About Being on Kash Patel's Enemies List is GLORIOUS (Watch)

==========================================================================

Tags: EMPLOYEES FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TEA PARTY TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
As a Reminder, Here's How a Federal Employee Reacted to Pipeline Workers Biden FIRED in 2021 (Watch)
Sam J.
'Nervous?' Adam Schiff's Not Handling the Dan Bongino FBI News Very Well (Maybe THIS Is Why)
Doug P.
Legal Analyst Leaves MSNBC Panel SPEECHLESS Pointing Out Trump Isn't Losing Legal Battles and LOL (Watch)
Sam J.
Former WH Spox Who Assured Us Biden Was Fine and Running Wants to Know If Trump Is Really in Charge
Doug P.
Dem Advisor James Carville Predicts ‘Massive Collapse’ Will Hit the Trump Administration in 30 Days
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement