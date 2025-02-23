Their FACES! LOL! Kamala Delivers Her Most Embarrassing and Useless Speech YET at NAACP Event (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris won a meaningless award from the NAACP. No disrespect meant to the organization, but it's somewhat challenging not to mock them a little for giving an award to a woman who was installed, lost, and who, quite frankly, only claimed her black heritage when it became politically helpful. Not even a decade ago, Kamala was bragging about being the first female Indian senator in California.

And of course, her speech was as empty and vapid as you'd expect.

Watch:

Kamala Harris received the Chairman’s Award at #NAACPImageAwards aired on CBS: “Some see the flames on the horizon, the rising waters in our cities, the shadows gathering over our democracy and ask, what do we do now?...This chapter will be written not simply by whoever occupies… pic.twitter.com/1kGnrYdgrJ — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 🇮🇱 (@BrentHBaker) February 23, 2025

Post continues:

... the Oval Office, nor by the wealthiest among us. The American story will be written by you, written by us, by we the people.”

Blah blah blah.

Ugh, would someone please tell her to stop talking through her nose?! And c'mon, was this a speech or a Dr. Seuss book?

Democrats still haven't figured out why they lost.

This is something you might hear in a speech for high school class president. We dodged a big bullet. — Airborne (@abnheel) February 23, 2025

I sat there nodding my head the entire time, but the cameras never once cut to me.



I nodded along to her stupid speech for nothing! pic.twitter.com/BbXkJH0OPe — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) February 23, 2025

I like how everyone in the audience seems to acknowledge knowing what she just said. Some even look like they are about to cry. — kornfed (@GeeWillyQue1) February 23, 2025

Right? They were very careful to only focus on people who looked like they were very moved by her speech ... but if you look close, plenty look bored, confused ... you know, like how the rest of us look when we hear her speak.

And fin.

