Their FACES! LOL! Kamala Delivers Her Most Embarrassing and Useless Speech YET at NAACP Event (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on February 23, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy readers know, Kamala Harris won a meaningless award from the NAACP. No disrespect meant to the organization, but it's somewhat challenging not to mock them a little for giving an award to a woman who was installed, lost, and who, quite frankly, only claimed her black heritage when it became politically helpful. Not even a decade ago, Kamala was bragging about being the first female Indian senator in California.

And of course, her speech was as empty and vapid as you'd expect.

Watch:

Post continues:

... the Oval Office, nor by the wealthiest among us. The American story will be written by you, written by us, by we the people.”

Blah blah blah.

Ugh, would someone please tell her to stop talking through her nose?! And c'mon, was this a speech or a Dr. Seuss book?

Democrats still haven't figured out why they lost.

Right? They were very careful to only focus on people who looked like they were very moved by her speech ... but if you look close, plenty look bored, confused ... you know, like how the rest of us look when we hear her speak.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS NAACP

