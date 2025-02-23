He's SWEATIN': John Brennan Whines About Being on Kash Patel's 'Enemies List' and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

John Brennan is very worried about his name appearing on Kash Patel's so-called 'enemies list.' Granted, this is not a list of enemies but of bad actors in the federal government who should be investigated.

Brennan calls it an enemies list, not Kash, likely because that's how his little brain works. Anyone who disagrees with him is an enemy.

And he thinks he's the good guy.

Otherwise, why would he go on national television and admit to being on this list?

Watch:

🚨John Brennan, whose security clearance was revoked by Trump for lying to the American people in order to interfere in an election —



— is "very concerned" about DOGE, Kash Patel and Pam Bondi.



"I'm on Kash Patel's enemies list.” pic.twitter.com/oNOFKfFoZN — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 22, 2025

Yup, bro is nervous.

He should be.

I almost can't believe that Brennan's trying this nonsense again. But he is right to be afraid.



Hard to think of one more deserving of an investigative colonoscopy than Brennan.



Not just his role in RussiaGate but for the complete entirety of his career. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 22, 2025

John Brennan crying is a great sign. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 22, 2025

Definitely on the right track.

They figured they’d always be in charge.

So consequences? Nah.



Ooops. Lack of foresight. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) February 22, 2025

They never thought they'd get caught.

He’s on the list for valid, legal reasons, and he should be concerned.



Can’t wait for some actual arrests. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 22, 2025

Our popcorn is all popped.

It’s more than a little ironic that Brennan is worried. He knows firsthand how the intelligence agencies can be unleashed on someone. That’s exactly what he did to countless people himself. Fortunately for him, but unfortunately for us, Kash is too honorable to do the same. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 22, 2025

The fact people like Brennan are starting to realize they have no power here any longer is truly the best part SO FAR of electing Donald J. Trump to a second term. These types lectured Americans about 'no one being above the law' while they assumed they WERE above the law.

They were wrong.

==========================================================================

==========================================================================