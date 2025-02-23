Dem Senator Ranting About Musk's 'D**k Move' Learns the HARD WAY Not to...
He's SWEATIN': John Brennan Whines About Being on Kash Patel's 'Enemies List' and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on February 23, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

John Brennan is very worried about his name appearing on Kash Patel's so-called 'enemies list.' Granted, this is not a list of enemies but of bad actors in the federal government who should be investigated.

Brennan calls it an enemies list, not Kash, likely because that's how his little brain works. Anyone who disagrees with him is an enemy. 

And he thinks he's the good guy.

Otherwise, why would he go on national television and admit to being on this list?

Watch:

Yup, bro is nervous.

He should be.

Definitely on the right track.

They never thought they'd get caught.

Our popcorn is all popped.

The fact people like Brennan are starting to realize they have no power here any longer is truly the best part SO FAR of electing Donald J. Trump to a second term. These types lectured Americans about 'no one being above the law' while they assumed they WERE above the law.

They were wrong.

