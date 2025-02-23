Sam Stein Shares SNOTTY Email from Pregnant DHS Employee Refusing to Answer Elon Musk's Email and HOOBOY

Awww, would you look at that? A pregnant DHS employee emailed Sam Stein about not answering Elon Musk's email about what she got done last week, claiming she is on sick leave because of the stress.

Advertisement

A DHS employee emails, re Elon's latest: "Not answering that email, due with baby in three days and already having to use sick leave because of the stress... I hope they fire me at this point can't wait to sue them" — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 23, 2025

You'd think someone who had time to email Stein could make time to answer an email from Musk and you know, tell him she's on sick leave. But then Stein couldn't play the 'poor federal employee' card here.

So she emailed you about how she can’t email her manager? — Magills (@magills_) February 23, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA

See?!

"I was fired for not performing the duties of my job. I want to sue!"



Every lawyer ever: pic.twitter.com/lFlVC7SLkd — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) February 23, 2025

Serious LOL.

Time to send a reporter a petulant, bitter, whiny email, but not time to send an email to keep her job. Proving she’s not intelligent enough to keep her job. 👍 — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) February 23, 2025

Sensing a theme here.

Did you ever do a story on a husband having a baby coming w his wife in 3 days when he got fired from his pipeline job or are we still ignoring that? 😎 — 🍀 Sangria in 33 🍀 Dia gam shàbhaladh! 🍀 (@Sangria1992) February 23, 2025

We're not seeing anything like that from Stein. Wonder if he covered the families who have lost everything in North Carolina that were ignored because they were Trump supporters? Guessing not.

Fortunately I got an email back from the World’s Smallest Violin Company so soon I will be able to play a sad song for her



and you too — Chris (@chriswithans) February 23, 2025

What a giver.

You're literally grasping at plastic wrapped paper straws.



Also, keep it up with the emotional appeals from women. After a decade and a half of Democrats sneering down at people being laid off, that should really help. — Vince Lyle (@VinceLyle2161) February 23, 2025

Literally.

Had time to,email you but not time to list 5 things they did that week? 🤔



Also, sue them for what? — ❄️☃️Colorado Girl in Ohio☃️❄️ (@ColoradoOhio) February 23, 2025

Excellent question.

==========================================================================

Related:

Winsome Sears DECIMATES Crusty Old Democrat (James Carville) for Saying She Can't Win in Virginia (Watch)

LOL! Yes Please! New Democrat Primary Poll Shows They Definitely Plan to Stay BURDENED By What Has Been

HAAAA! Guess What Keyword Spiked in Google Search Moments After Kash Patel Was Confirmed

Sit DOWN: Rashida Tlaib LECTURING Americans About Turning Our Backs on Children Goes Really REALLY Wrong

Laughs in LOIS LERNER: Check Out Fear-Mongering BS Dem Sen Chris Coons Thought Would SCARE You About DOGE

==========================================================================