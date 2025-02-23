WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Fal...
Unhinged Joy Reid's Show CANCELED in Major Network Shakeup As MSNBC Tries to...
Illinois Dem Wants Federal Workers to Engage in Mass Civil Disobedience By Not...
VIP
Cuban Fizzle Crisis: Shark Tank Star and Rachel Maddow Look-Alike Nixes Presidential Run...
Aim High: Drone Service Delivers Precision Parachuting Package Drops to Texas Backyards
Everybody Gets a Trophy: Kamala Harris Presented with ‘Runner-Up Prize’ at NAACP Image...
Stephen Miller: Americans Should Be Outraged at DOGE-Exposed Waste and Fraud That Dems...
Skin and Grins: Smiling Joy Reid and Wajahat Ali Push Race-Betrayal Rhetoric as...
Steve Forbes: Elon Musk and DOGE Have Taken a ‘Chainsaw and Microscope’ Approach...
Blunt Luntz: Republican Pollster Tells Van Jones How to Save Dem Party, Thankfully...
Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During...
Double Duty: Newly Sworn-In FBI Director Kash Patel Named Acting Director of the...
VIP
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says DOGE Is Macro Aggression and Psychological Warfare
VIP
For Lasting Success, DOGE Needs to Turn Billions Into Sense

Sam Stein Shares SNOTTY Email from Pregnant DHS Employee Refusing to Answer Elon Musk's Email and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on February 23, 2025
Twitchy

Awww, would you look at that? A pregnant DHS employee emailed Sam Stein about not answering Elon Musk's email about what she got done last week, claiming she is on sick leave because of the stress.

Advertisement

You'd think someone who had time to email Stein could make time to answer an email from Musk and you know, tell him she's on sick leave. But then Stein couldn't play the 'poor federal employee' card here.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

See?!

Serious LOL.

Sensing a theme here.

We're not seeing anything like that from Stein. Wonder if he covered the families who have lost everything in North Carolina that were ignored because they were Trump supporters? Guessing not.

Recommended

WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Falling Into Place
Sam J.
Advertisement

What a giver.

Literally.

Excellent question.

==========================================================================

Related:

Winsome Sears DECIMATES Crusty Old Democrat (James Carville) for Saying She Can't Win in Virginia (Watch)

LOL! Yes Please! New Democrat Primary Poll Shows They Definitely Plan to Stay BURDENED By What Has Been

HAAAA! Guess What Keyword Spiked in Google Search Moments After Kash Patel Was Confirmed

Sit DOWN: Rashida Tlaib LECTURING Americans About Turning Our Backs on Children Goes Really REALLY Wrong

Laughs in LOIS LERNER: Check Out Fear-Mongering BS Dem Sen Chris Coons Thought Would SCARE You About DOGE

==========================================================================

Tags: DHS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SAM STEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Falling Into Place
Sam J.
Unhinged Joy Reid's Show CANCELED in Major Network Shakeup As MSNBC Tries to Stop Ratings Free Fall
Amy Curtis
Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During Biden’s Presidency
Warren Squire
Illinois Dem Wants Federal Workers to Engage in Mass Civil Disobedience By Not Doing Job Questionnaire
Warren Squire
Skin and Grins: Smiling Joy Reid and Wajahat Ali Push Race-Betrayal Rhetoric as Dem Party Dies
Warren Squire
Blunt Luntz: Republican Pollster Tells Van Jones How to Save Dem Party, Thankfully He Doesn’t Listen
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Falling Into Place Sam J.
Advertisement