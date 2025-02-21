Winsome Sears DECIMATES Crusty Old Democrat (James Carville) for Saying She Can't Win in Virginia (Watch)

While most of the country gets a small reprieve from politics after November, here in Virginia, the fun never stops as we have elections for governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general in November. Like New Jersey, Virginia holds state elections during odd years.

Advertisement

Something else people may not know about Virginia elections is that our governor and lieutenant governor can only serve one term at a time. So even if we wanted to reelect Youngkin, we simply cannot. Luckily, Lt. Governor Winsom Sears can run for governor in November, and she's already kicking butt and taking names against CIA spook Abigail Spanberger.

If Democrats take Virginia back after everything Youngkin, Sears, and Miyares have accomplished, the state is done.

And that's probably why James Carville is trying to demotivate and discourage Sears.

She is having none of it:

Friendly reminder: While our administration cut red tape and delivered results, Abigail Spanberger went out of her way to make Virginia less safe. Now, she wants credit for Republican success.



We must be doing something right. pic.twitter.com/JUkkiNq5gN — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) February 21, 2025

If the vampire formerly known as Carville is talking smack about her, he's worried.

There's more:

James Carville says I’m gonna lose. He might as well be the Jim Cramer of political predictions.



Don’t worry, @JamesCarville, we’ll save you a spot at the inauguration. pic.twitter.com/rrcHne9hBS — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) February 21, 2025

We love her so much.

Democrats have had decades to help black communities, and what do we have to show for it? Crime, failing schools, no jobs.



Black voters are NOT a monolith—we see what’s happening. pic.twitter.com/qy6NbFTrES — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) February 21, 2025

Give 'em Hell, Winsome.

==========================================================================

Related:

LOL! Yes Please! New Democrat Primary Poll Shows They Definitely Plan to Stay BURDENED By What Has Been

HAAAA! Guess What Keyword Spiked in Google Search Moments After Kash Patel Was Confirmed

Sit DOWN: Rashida Tlaib LECTURING Americans About Turning Our Backs on Children Goes Really REALLY Wrong

Laughs in LOIS LERNER: Check Out Fear-Mongering BS Dem Sen Chris Coons Thought Would SCARE You About DOGE

WHOA, He Ain't PLAYIN'! JD Vance Takes Whiners SCREECHING About His Ukraine Post APART in EPIC Thread



==========================================================================