ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty ACCIDENTALLY Debunks Major Leftist LIE Throwing Hissy-Fit Over Trump and USPS

Trump wants to take over the United States Postal Service, although we're not entirely sure why he'd want that 'job.' It must suck. KIDDING. We know why he's considering it ... because USPS is a disaster.

Advertisement

But of course, our dear friends on the Left, who are not at all INSANE or UNHINGED, think they KNOW what's really going on.

It's all a plot!

Sorry, this is just too damn funny.

Trump wants to control the USPS so he can f*ck with mail in voting.



TRUMP WANTS CONTROL OF THE USPS SO HE CAN F*CK WITH MAIL IN VOTING. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) February 21, 2025

BUT WE HAD IT ON GOOD AUTHORITY FROM YOU PEOPLE ON THE LEFT THAT THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS VOTER FRAUD IN MAIL-IN VOTING.

Sorry, her all-caps inspired us to go all-caps for a minute.

Sheesh, our bad.

What's funny here is the acknow

So you’re admitting mail in voting can be tampered with?? https://t.co/mToRvgtBYH — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) February 23, 2025

Next, she'll admit people of color are smart enough to get an ID.

Liberals spend their lives terrified of imaginary scenarios they made up in their heads. No wonder there are so many mentally ill liberals. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) February 23, 2025

Yes. The claim is that it’s 100% secure now but Trump will tilt it to serve his authoritarian regime. — Laird Hepburn (@potocrawdads) February 23, 2025

MWAHAHAHAHAHA!

Self-own if I’ve ever seen one. — Ron (@FieldTechFixer) February 23, 2025

She not only owned herself but the entire Left.

They're so adorbs.

==========================================================================

Related:

Yup, He's SWEATIN': John Brennan Whining About Being on Kash Patel's Enemies List is GLORIOUS (Watch)

WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Falling Into Place

Sam Stein Shares SNOTTY Email from Pregnant DHS Employee Refusing to Answer Elon Musk's Email and HOOBOY

Winsome Sears DECIMATES Crusty Old Democrat (James Carville) for Saying She Can't Win in Virginia (Watch)

LOL! Yes Please! New Democrat Primary Poll Shows They Definitely Plan to Stay BURDENED By What Has Been

==========================================================================