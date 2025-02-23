Dem Senator Ranting About Musk's 'D**k Move' Learns the HARD WAY Not to...
VIP
No Big WHOOP: Just a Blue State Releasing An Axe-Murdering CANNIBAL Because He's...
He's SWEATIN': John Brennan Whines About Being on Kash Patel's 'Enemies List' and...
WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Fal...
Sam Stein Shares SNOTTY Email from Pregnant DHS Employee Refusing to Answer Elon...
Unhinged Joy Reid's Show CANCELED in Major Network Shakeup As MSNBC Tries to...
Illinois Dem Wants Federal Workers to Engage in Mass Civil Disobedience By Not...
VIP
Cuban Fizzle Crisis: Shark Tank Star and Rachel Maddow Look-Alike Nixes Presidential Run...
Aim High: Drone Service Delivers Precision Parachuting Package Drops to Texas Backyards
Everybody Gets a Trophy: Kamala Harris Presented with ‘Runner-Up Prize’ at NAACP Image...
Stephen Miller: Americans Should Be Outraged at DOGE-Exposed Waste and Fraud That Dems...
Skin and Grins: Smiling Joy Reid and Wajahat Ali Push Race-Betrayal Rhetoric as...
Steve Forbes: Elon Musk and DOGE Have Taken a ‘Chainsaw and Microscope’ Approach...
Blunt Luntz: Republican Pollster Tells Van Jones How to Save Dem Party, Thankfully...

ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Lefty ACCIDENTALLY Debunks Major Leftist LIE Throwing Hissy-Fit Over Trump and USPS

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on February 23, 2025
Twitchy

Trump wants to take over the United States Postal Service, although we're not entirely sure why he'd want that 'job.' It must suck. KIDDING. We know why he's considering it ... because USPS is a disaster.

Advertisement

But of course, our dear friends on the Left, who are not at all INSANE or UNHINGED, think they KNOW what's really going on.

It's all a plot!

Sorry, this is just too damn funny.

BUT WE HAD IT ON GOOD AUTHORITY FROM YOU PEOPLE ON THE LEFT THAT THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS VOTER FRAUD IN MAIL-IN VOTING.

Sorry, her all-caps inspired us to go all-caps for a minute.

Sheesh, our bad.

What's funny here is the acknow

Next, she'll admit people of color are smart enough to get an ID.

MWAHAHAHAHAHA!

Recommended

WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Falling Into Place
Sam J.
Advertisement

She not only owned herself but the entire Left.

They're so adorbs.

==========================================================================

Related:

Yup, He's SWEATIN': John Brennan Whining About Being on Kash Patel's Enemies List is GLORIOUS (Watch)

WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Falling Into Place

Sam Stein Shares SNOTTY Email from Pregnant DHS Employee Refusing to Answer Elon Musk's Email and HOOBOY

Winsome Sears DECIMATES Crusty Old Democrat (James Carville) for Saying She Can't Win in Virginia (Watch)

LOL! Yes Please! New Democrat Primary Poll Shows They Definitely Plan to Stay BURDENED By What Has Been

==========================================================================

Tags: FRAUD TRUMP VOTER FRAUD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Falling Into Place
Sam J.
Dem Senator Ranting About Musk's 'D**k Move' Learns the HARD WAY Not to Pick a Fight With Elon Musk
Sam J.
Sam Stein Shares SNOTTY Email from Pregnant DHS Employee Refusing to Answer Elon Musk's Email and HOOBOY
Sam J.
He's SWEATIN': John Brennan Whines About Being on Kash Patel's 'Enemies List' and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Unhinged Joy Reid's Show CANCELED in Major Network Shakeup As MSNBC Tries to Stop Ratings Free Fall
Amy Curtis
Dance Party with Beyoncé: Scott Jennings Schools Van Jones on Norms Trampled During Biden’s Presidency
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA: Alexander Vindman Reportedly a USAID Recipient and DAMNING Revelations All Start Falling Into Place Sam J.
Advertisement