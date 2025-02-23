Just Stopping By to Say Hello: Israeli Jets Do a Fly By of...
EGG-CELLENT! Data Republican ENDS Dem's Favorite New Anti-Trump Talking Point in One Straight-FIRE Post

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:25 AM on February 23, 2025
Gif

Democrats are such bitter losers. Don't get us wrong, they're always pretty bitter, but man, losing so massively to Trump AGAIN has got them on edge. For example, we've lost count of the number of them who magically care about the price of groceries now that Obama's puppet is out of office.

Ok, fine, Susan Rice's puppet? Valerie Jarrett's puppet? 

You know, BIDEN.

For example, the DNC's Chair Ken Martin, posted this about eggs.

NOT DOING A DAMN THING ABOUT IT!

Heh.

Holy crap, where does this guy shop? Also, we know who put the sticker of Trump next to the egg prices, Ken.

Enter Data Republican who has quickly become one of our favorite follows on X:

Her post continues:

... under the Biden administration. Rather than revisiting debunked arguments, however, let’s turn to something more pertinent: your new role as chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Congratulations on your ascension—though it is worth noting that this achievement comes despite the steady erosion of Democratic strength in Minnesota under your leadership. In 2012, Mitt Romney secured 44.96% of the vote; by 2016, Donald Trump reached 44.93%, then climbed to 45.28% in 2020, and most recently, 46.68% in 2024—even with Tim Walz on the ticket. This is not progress under your watch; it is a slow but undeniable decline—one that you have skillfully repackaged as success.

Your tenure as Minnesota DFL Chair has also been marked by inconsistent fundraising. In 2006, the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party committee (C00025254) raised $5.3 million. By 2011—the year you took over—that figure had plummeted to just $1.2 million. While election years have predictably seen spikes ($22.7 million in 2020, $18.4 million in 2024), off-year numbers tell a different story, with figures like $1.4 million in 2017 underscoring a lackluster performance.

On behalf of those of us in the Republican Party, we wish you the same level of "success" in leading the Democratic National Committee as you have demonstrated with the Minnesota DFL. So far, innovativeness and originality do not appear to be your strong suit—something this post only reinforces.

So polite.

But here's the kicker:

Yeah, he might want to focus on the issues within the DNC.

Heh.

Tags: DEMOCRATS TRUMP

