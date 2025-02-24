FOIA Requested Video Shows That Thing Democrats SWEAR Doesn't Happen With Trans HAPPENED in VA (Watch)

This video of 58-year-old Richard Cox, a trans woman and registered sex offender in Fairfax, VA arguing with a police officer that he should be allowed in a woman's locker room is scary stuff. Especially with recent reports that he exposed himself to women and girls in women's locker rooms in Virginia.

Advertisement

You know that thing trans advocates swear never happens?

Yeah, about that ...

Watch:

🚨Video from my FOIA request shows 58-year-old Richard Cox, who identifies as transgender, telling Fairfax County police that he should be allowed to use a women’s locker room at a Fairfax County rec center in Oakton despite being a registered sex offender.



WJLA was the first to… pic.twitter.com/4WaZwuHa9y — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) February 23, 2025

His post continues:

... obtain the video and to report on Cox’s criminal history and recent reports that he allegedly exposed himself to women and girls in women’s locker rooms in Virginia

Terrifying.

Hey @SpanbergerForVA still too much of a coward to speak out and say if you are good with this guy sharing a locker room with your daughters — Fuzzee Pundit (@FuzzeePundit) February 24, 2025

If Abigail Spanberger is elected governor of Virginia this November, the state is doomed to more of this.

Attention extremists leftists, THIS is what you’re fighting for.



A registered sex offender arguing that he should be able to enter women’s locker rooms.



You people are evil, mentally ill or both. — LogicTruth&Justice (@LogicTruthJstce) February 23, 2025

Why not both?

Civil rights? Men pretending to be women are not a protected class. You’re a pervert. End of story. 🖕 — Stella Luna (@StellaL64374206) February 24, 2025

Men do not belong in women's spaces.

Period. The. End.

They do not pass go, they do win $200.

==========================================================================

Related:

WOOF! Jonah Goldberg's Terrible, No Good, VERY BAD Week Gets WORSE as Old Post Comes Back to Haunt Him

As a Reminder, Here's How a Federal Employee Reacted to Pipeline Workers Biden FIRED in 2021 (Watch)

Legal Analyst Leaves MSNBC Panel SPEECHLESS Pointing Out Trump Isn't Losing Legal Battles and LOL (Watch)

THIS! MERCILESS Thread NAILS It Explaining Why SO Many Americans Are Cheering Fed Employee Accountability

Their FACES! LOL! Kamala Delivers Her Most Embarrassing and Useless Speech YET at NAACP Event (Watch)

==========================================================================