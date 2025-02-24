FOIA Requested Video Shows That Thing Democrats SWEAR Doesn't Happen With Trans HAPPENED in VA (Watch)

Politico Reports Liberals Are Fearful the FBI Will Be Politicized With Patel and...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on February 24, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

This video of 58-year-old Richard Cox, a trans woman and registered sex offender in Fairfax, VA arguing with a police officer that he should be allowed in a woman's locker room is scary stuff. Especially with recent reports that he exposed himself to women and girls in women's locker rooms in Virginia.

You know that thing trans advocates swear never happens?

Yeah, about that ... 

Watch:

His post continues:

... obtain the video and to report on Cox’s criminal history and recent reports that he allegedly exposed himself to women and girls in women’s locker rooms in Virginia 

Terrifying.

If Abigail Spanberger is elected governor of Virginia this November, the state is doomed to more of this.

Why not both?

Men do not belong in women's spaces.

Period. The. End.

They do not pass go, they do win $200.

Tags: TRANS VIRGINIA WOMEN

