Legal Analyst Leaves MSNBC Panel SPEECHLESS Pointing Out Trump Isn't Losing Legal Battles and LOL (Watch)

We've gotta tell you guys, we are so glad we cover and support the Right. While MSNBC is full of mouth-breathing toadies, we almost feel sorry for them trying to cover and support the Left right now because WOOF. Heck, Democrats themselves have an astonishingly low approval rating of 21%.

That means in a room of five people, one likely has some sort or brain injury.

WE KID.

Sorta.

Anyway, speaking of MSNBC and trying to do their job of making the Left look a little less sucky right now, it didn't work out so well for this panel who brought on a legal analyst they likely thought would support their hysteria around Trump and the multiple legal cases his administration is facing right now.

Except, you know, it didn't go that way.

Not even a little bit.

Watch:

MSNBC's legal analyst leaves far left panel on the verge of tears after informing them Trump is not really losing legal battles.



"These are not major setbacks."



"They’re going to fight at every single turn. And that means appealing everything because it costs them nothing. pic.twitter.com/6OyXeRsnHf — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) February 24, 2025

Not major setbacks.

Will fight them all, and it won't cost them a thing.

And, oh YEAH, they've been winning when they appeal.

The Democrats are setting their base up for a MASSIVE let down! — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 24, 2025

Let's be honest; there isn't much lower their base can go.

President Trump is going to win ALL of his cases with the Supreme Court! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 24, 2025

Just to add, the optics are HORRIBLE for the @DNC@realDonaldTrump WANTS judges to issue stays so that Trump & the @GOP can get the best political bang for their buck.



Trump is already polling 10% higher than he did at any point in his ENTIRE first term while the DNC craters. — Billy Banned (@Billy_Banned) February 24, 2025

Not even a little bit.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I am always amused by how little mainstream media, Leftists, and Democrats in general understand about how the judicial system or the constitutional system works. — HerodotusPaine (@HerodotusPaine) February 24, 2025

Something like that.

Democrats over played their hand — Jakestorm (@JakeStorm0) February 24, 2025

Yup, and in a massive way.

