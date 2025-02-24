Legal Analyst Leaves MSNBC Panel SPEECHLESS Pointing Out Trump Isn't Losing Legal Battles and LOL (Watch)

As a Reminder, Here's How a Federal Employee Reacted to Pipeline Workers Biden...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:20 AM on February 24, 2025
ImgFlip

We've gotta tell you guys, we are so glad we cover and support the Right. While MSNBC is full of mouth-breathing toadies, we almost feel sorry for them trying to cover and support the Left right now because WOOF. Heck, Democrats themselves have an astonishingly low approval rating of 21%.

That means in a room of five people, one likely has some sort or brain injury.

WE KID.

Sorta.

Anyway, speaking of MSNBC and trying to do their job of making the Left look a little less sucky right now, it didn't work out so well for this panel who brought on a legal analyst they likely thought would support their hysteria around Trump and the multiple legal cases his administration is facing right now.

Except, you know, it didn't go that way.

Not even a little bit.

Watch:

Not major setbacks.

Will fight them all, and it won't cost them a thing.

And, oh YEAH, they've been winning when they appeal.

Let's be honest; there isn't much lower their base can go.

Not even a little bit.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Something like that.

Yup, and in a massive way.

==========================================================================

