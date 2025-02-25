MASSIVE Scandal: Elon Musk's Reaction to Biden's IRS Leaking Data of 405K Americans...
Dude. HAAA! Adam Schiff Does His Own Version of an 'Ask Me Anything' and WHOO DAWGIE Was THAT Ever Stupid

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on February 25, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Adam Schiff asking X what they want to know is about as close to an 'Ask Me Anything' that we'll likely ever see from him, and luckily it did not disappoint. Surely someone close to this guy who loves him tried to persuade him not to do this, right?

Then again, maybe it's presumptuous of us to think there's anyone who really likes this guy all that much.

Just guess how this went over.

C'mon, you can do it. 

Heh.

Not sure he gets to pick that one. 

Hopefully, the jumpsuits come in a size medium WEASEL.

Starting to sense a theme here, Adam.

Oooh, good question.

*cough cough*

*cough cough* again

Oof.

And did he cry when he asked for it?

At this point, we're not seeing Adam answer any of these questions ... we know, you're shocked. 

