Dude. HAAA! Adam Schiff Does His Own Version of an 'Ask Me Anything' and WHOO DAWGIE Was THAT Ever Stupid

Adam Schiff asking X what they want to know is about as close to an 'Ask Me Anything' that we'll likely ever see from him, and luckily it did not disappoint. Surely someone close to this guy who loves him tried to persuade him not to do this, right?

Then again, maybe it's presumptuous of us to think there's anyone who really likes this guy all that much.

I'll have a few minutes after votes tonight to talk about some of the events of the day on video. What do you want to know? — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 24, 2025

Just guess how this went over.

C'mon, you can do it.

Heh.

What will your prison number be? pic.twitter.com/cL6qI9SWEN — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) February 25, 2025

Not sure he gets to pick that one.

What size jumpsuit do you wear? — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 24, 2025

Hopefully, the jumpsuits come in a size medium WEASEL.

Do you look good in orange? pic.twitter.com/D080o7nmIA — Mark (@SaltWater651) February 25, 2025

Starting to sense a theme here, Adam.

How much money have you received in kickbacks from Zelenskyy and Ukraine? — 𝑃𝑢𝑏𝑙𝑖𝑢𝑠🪶 (@captlibertas) February 24, 2025

Oooh, good question.

What happened with you and Ed Buck? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) February 25, 2025

*cough cough*

Are we going to find your name on Epstiens Client List? I'm guessing its going to be right beside Tom Hanks. — Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) February 25, 2025

*cough cough* again

Do you teach your kids to lie like you do? — Jim (@JimFireMedic) February 25, 2025

Oof.

When did you ask Joe Biden for a pardon? — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) February 25, 2025

And did he cry when he asked for it?

Why are you not behind bars yet? 🤨 — Akin's Cab Chats (@AkinMagroin) February 25, 2025

At this point, we're not seeing Adam answer any of these questions ... we know, you're shocked.

