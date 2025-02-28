About the Jan 6 Pipe Bomber, There's Something Pretty DAMNING No One's Talking About In the Video (Watch)

Trump's would-be assassin, Thomas Crooks, may have had an accomplice.

No, really.

Would-be Trump assassin Thomas Crooks may have had accomplice, data shows, as investigators say FBI suppressing info https://t.co/hIicqSAAAo pic.twitter.com/epXMLEOGYG — New York Post (@nypost) February 27, 2025

Who was he calling?

Who was Thomas Crooks on the phone with before he shot the President of the United States in the face? https://t.co/efSQQgduHC pic.twitter.com/GyW530OVWe — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 28, 2025

But wait, there's more WHOA ...

Who was the January 6 Pipe Bomber on the phone with before he planted the DNC pipe bomb? https://t.co/PhtdIdHHxD pic.twitter.com/qh1DAfkQrM — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 28, 2025

Whoa WHOA.

No, Really: Who was the January 6 Pipe Bomber on the phone with before he planted the DNC pipe bomb? https://t.co/CFLfCtkq8q pic.twitter.com/F6AJZlYqv9 — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) February 28, 2025

And whoa.

How is it possible that we still know so very little about either one of these situations? They were able to track down people protesting at the Capitol on January 6th based on a single photograph, but we still don't know much about the mysterious pipe bomber OR Trump's would-be assassin.

If you look at the mainstream media, it's almost as if it never happened at all.

How is is possible that NO ONE has been charged with a crime concerning the attempted assassination of President Trump? — Alan (@Alan1148480) February 28, 2025

We suppose we should just be glad they're no longer claiming Trump set it up himself.

They tracked every phone in DC that day except this one. 🤣 And all the other FBI agents and informants obviously. — jb (@jb1002x) February 28, 2025

Amazing how we can find J6 grannies 3 years later, from their cell data, but not this person. — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) February 28, 2025

Truly amazing.

