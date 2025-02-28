VIP
ABC News' Sob Story About 'Migrant' Misery at Gitmo Is a Case Study...
X Users Throw DOWN on Adam 'Full-of' Schiff for Lying to the Middle...
Join Us and Together We Can Reshape the Media Landscape
Former Biden Aide Gives Entire Administration Up Spilling Some Serious TEA About GASLIGHTI...
Federal Worker Describes Trauma and Extra Work Musk's '5 Things You Got Done'...
Slacktivism Alert! Paula Poundstone Wants Us to Know She's Starving Herself in the...
THIS Is the Situation: Katie Pavlich Shares Important SCOTUS Ruling Impacting Epstein File...
Lions and Fascists and Nazis, Oh MY! Tim Walz Fumbles Through 'America Is...
'This Is NOT a Joke': Anna Paulina Luna Vows That Whoever Posted the...
Play Stupid Games Win Stupid Prizes: Chuck Todd Gets Straight Up Bodied By...
Military Moves: President Trump Names Hung Cao as U.S. Under Secretary of Navy
BREAKING: Mexican Drug Lord Rafael Caro Quintero and Other Cartel Members Now in...
Speech Breach: Prime Minister Kier Starmer Lies to Bret Baier About Censorship in...
Tart Taunt: Attention-Starved Don Lemon Implies Megyn Kelly’s Husband Has Gay-Crush for Hi...

About the Jan 6 Pipe Bomber, There's Something Pretty DAMNING No One's Talking About In the Video (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on February 28, 2025
Meme

Trump's would-be assassin, Thomas Crooks, may have had an accomplice.

No, really.

Advertisement

Who was he calling?

But wait, there's more WHOA ...

Whoa WHOA.

And whoa.

How is it possible that we still know so very little about either one of these situations? They were able to track down people protesting at the Capitol on January 6th based on a single photograph, but we still don't know much about the mysterious pipe bomber OR Trump's would-be assassin.

If you look at the mainstream media, it's almost as if it never happened at all.

We suppose we should just be glad they're no longer claiming Trump set it up himself.

Recommended

X Users Throw DOWN on Adam 'Full-of' Schiff for Lying to the Middle Class, BLAMING Trump for High Prices
Sam J.
Advertisement

Truly amazing.

==========================================================================

Related:

X Users Throw DOWN on Adam 'Full-of' Schiff for Lying to the Middle Class, BLAMING Trump for High Prices

Former Biden Aide Gives Entire Administration Up Spilling Some Serious TEA About GASLIGHTING Americans

THIS Is the Situation: Katie Pavlich Shares Important SCOTUS Ruling Impacting Epstein Files Release

Jake Tapper Was Paid a Lot to Pretend Biden Was Fine Until He Was Paid More to Say He Wasn't (Watch)

'REMARKABLE': Justine Bateman's Response to Gavin Newsom's Fancy New Podcast Is Brutal PERFECTION

==========================================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

X Users Throw DOWN on Adam 'Full-of' Schiff for Lying to the Middle Class, BLAMING Trump for High Prices
Sam J.
Former Biden Aide Gives Entire Administration Up Spilling Some Serious TEA About GASLIGHTING Americans
Sam J.
'This Is NOT a Joke': Anna Paulina Luna Vows That Whoever Posted the 'RickRoll' Tweet Will Be Fired
Grateful Calvin
THIS Is the Situation: Katie Pavlich Shares Important SCOTUS Ruling Impacting Epstein Files Release
Sam J.
Federal Worker Describes Trauma and Extra Work Musk's '5 Things You Got Done' Email Caused
Doug P.
Slacktivism Alert! Paula Poundstone Wants Us to Know She's Starving Herself in the Name of DEI
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
X Users Throw DOWN on Adam 'Full-of' Schiff for Lying to the Middle Class, BLAMING Trump for High Prices Sam J.
Advertisement