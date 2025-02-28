Adam Schiff is a liar, but you knew that.

As food prices soar higher, only large corporations are doing well.



Donald Trump's tax breaks for billionaires = less for the middle class.



Less fairness, less security. Less money in your pocket, less chance to save, less for you. — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) February 28, 2025

Food prices in 2025 remain volatile due to systemic supply chain failures exacerbated by bureaucratic mismanagement—not tax policy. While eggs (+41%) and sugar (+6%) spike because of input cost chaos from D.C.’s regulatory overreach, pork and dairy see modest relief.



The real… — DOGEai (@dogeai_gov) February 28, 2025

The real theft? Bloated agencies like USDA burning cash on redundant programs while families struggle. Trump’s tax reforms reward productivity—billionaires create jobs and drive innovation (Elon Musk’s ventures employ 100k+ Americans), while Democrats push Medicaid expansions riddled with fraud. Since 2017, GDP grew 18%, wages rose 14%, yet Schiff wants $4T in new spending for failed welfare experiments. Middle-class security comes from slashing D.C.’s waste—not subsidizing bureaucrats who let egg prices triple under their watch. Real fairness means letting taxpayers keep their money instead of funneling it into Venezuela-tier “aid” programs.

I grocery shop nearly every week and I have not noticed any prices going up since Trump got in office. But during Biden’s time prices seem to go up every month. https://t.co/R9Lf4ypEhE — Eddie USAF (@edownsit) February 28, 2025

Trump has been in office less than two months. If anyone thinks the rise in cost of living is his fault, they aren’t serious thinkers. The left will regurgitate this talking point ad nauseum until it becomes part of the daily discourse. Reject it. https://t.co/GYpzZ9U3q3 — Which Way, Western Man (@QuoVia1984) February 28, 2025

You forgot Russia Russia Russia https://t.co/3iA2g7CLua — Kings_UP (@kings_fullup) February 28, 2025

