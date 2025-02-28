About the Jan 6 Pipe Bomber, There's Something Pretty DAMNING No One's Talking...
X Users Throw DOWN on Adam 'Full-of' Schiff for Lying to the Middle Class, BLAMING Trump for High Prices

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on February 28, 2025

Adam Schiff is a liar, but you knew that.

Guess how this went for him.

Post continues:

The real theft? Bloated agencies like USDA burning cash on redundant programs while families struggle. Trump’s tax reforms reward productivity—billionaires create jobs and drive innovation (Elon Musk’s ventures employ 100k+ Americans), while Democrats push Medicaid expansions riddled with fraud. Since 2017, GDP grew 18%, wages rose 14%, yet Schiff wants $4T in new spending for failed welfare experiments. 

Middle-class security comes from slashing D.C.’s waste—not subsidizing bureaucrats who let egg prices triple under their watch. Real fairness means letting taxpayers keep their money instead of funneling it into Venezuela-tier “aid” programs.

But Trump! Tax cuts! REEEE!

Let's be honest, nobody thinks Schiff is a serious thinker.

Ugh, don't give him any ideas.

