James Woods Just Uttered the Most TERRIFYING Words for Democrats After Zelensky Got the Boot and YAAAS

Earlier today, Americans watched President Trump and Vice President JD Vance remind the world that we are not their checkbook. Zelenskyy seemed to think he would come in and demand more money, and gosh golly gee, that didn't go over so hot. Someone somewhere advised him very poorly, and we can't help but wonder if it was one of the Democrats he met with before the president.

Or even Lindsey Graham.

What was most striking was how Trump and Vance stood together and had one another's backs and Americans. James Woods did what he does best and made a brilliant observation that will terrify the Left.

Take a look:

Not only is America blessed to have President Trump for the next four years, today it was clear Vice-President Vance will be yet another great American leader for eight more years after that.



AMERICA IS GREAT AGAIN! 🇺🇸 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 28, 2025

PRESIDENT JD VANCE.

Cue the shrieking already.

We could totally go for that, with a VP DeSantis, perhaps? Our bench is deep.

America is in good hands 🇺🇸🙏🏼 — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) February 28, 2025

Finally.

I think Trump and Vance just fired the second “shot heard around the world.”https://t.co/780AW5bTaw — The Bird or “Sir Birdy” (@OneTrue_Birdy) February 28, 2025

Bingo.

We have real leaders back in the White House that put America First. pic.twitter.com/NpJm8T3p3X — Chillin Effect (@ChillinEffect) February 28, 2025

Hell yeah.

