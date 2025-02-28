James Woods Just Uttered the Most TERRIFYING Words for Democrats After Zelensky Got the Boot and YAAAS

Left Melts Down Over NOAA’s Rookie Roundup, Predicts Cloudy Future Without Fired Newbies
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:20 PM on February 28, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Earlier today, Americans watched President Trump and Vice President JD Vance remind the world that we are not their checkbook. Zelenskyy seemed to think he would come in and demand more money, and gosh golly gee, that didn't go over so hot. Someone somewhere advised him very poorly, and we can't help but wonder if it was one of the Democrats he met with before the president.

Or even Lindsey Graham.

What was most striking was how Trump and Vance stood together and had one another's backs and Americans. James Woods did what he does best and made a brilliant observation that will terrify the Left.

Take a look: 

PRESIDENT JD VANCE.

Cue the shrieking already.

We could totally go for that, with a VP DeSantis, perhaps? Our bench is deep. 

Finally.

Bingo.

Hell yeah.

==========================================================================

