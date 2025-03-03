What a D-I-C-K! Turns Out Laura Ingraham's Estranged Brother Curt Is a SERIOUS Tool ... See for Yourself

Laura Ingraham nailed it when commenting on the so-called protests for Ukraine in Times Square.

Ignore all the blue and gold virtue signaling. The most telling question is: How many of them are willing to send their own sons and daughters to fight? https://t.co/hHzPzqsL53 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 2, 2025

And the answer, of course, is none of them.

It's funny how those with no skin in the game are always so motivated to send other people's children to war. Like Laura's 'estranged' brother.

We had no idea this guy existed until he decided to dunk on his sister for clicks and taps.

My sister sidestepping the issue. She is pro-Putin and an enemy of democracy. @IngrahamAngle @FoxNews https://t.co/40hPgMiR87 — Curtis Ingraham (@CurtisIngraham1) March 2, 2025

What a D-I-C-K.

Maybe Curt missed it, but you can be critical of Zelenskyy without being pro-Putin. The idea that one must be completely for this war or else they're in Putin's pocket is just gross and lazy. Sort of like Curt.

Mr. Ingraham,



I get it—political disagreements with family can be tough. But family is family.



I checked your sister’s @IngrahamAngle, and she hasn’t said a word about you. Meanwhile, you, a Wall Street banker yourself, are out here airing family drama to the media. You’re not… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 3, 2025

Her post continues:

You’re not the good guy. Sit down. Or, to put it more succinctly: "Found one."

Pretty sure she's referring to the latest 'it' account on X, Retard Finder.

Let me guess.



You're the one who never brings a dish to Thanksgiving but complains the turkey is too dry. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) March 2, 2025

You are a ghoul and a horrible family member. You should be extremely ashamed of yourself. So, when do you fly over to the Ukraine? How much of your own money have you sent over to Ukraine for the cause? — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) March 2, 2025

THERE it is.

