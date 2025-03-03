VIP
What a D-I-C-K! Turns Out Laura Ingraham's Estranged Brother Curt Is a SERIOUS Tool ... See for Yourself

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:00 PM on March 03, 2025
Laura Ingraham nailed it when commenting on the so-called protests for Ukraine in Times Square.

And the answer, of course, is none of them.

It's funny how those with no skin in the game are always so motivated to send other people's children to war. Like Laura's 'estranged' brother.

We had no idea this guy existed until he decided to dunk on his sister for clicks and taps.

What a D-I-C-K.

Maybe Curt missed it, but you can be critical of Zelenskyy without being pro-Putin. The idea that one must be completely for this war or else they're in Putin's pocket is just gross and lazy. Sort of like Curt.

Her post continues:

You’re not the good guy. Sit down.

Or, to put it more succinctly: "Found one."

Pretty sure she's referring to the latest 'it' account on X, Retard Finder.

THERE it is.

