Bill Melugin TROUNCES D-Bag 'Migrant Reporter' for Leaking Planned VA ICE Raids to Illegals and DAAAMN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on March 03, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Meet Pablo Manríquez. Apparently, Manríquez is the editor of some lefty rag called Migrant Insider, which really just looks like an outlet for him to use to leak information to criminal illegals in our country. You'll note the mask in his photo and how he likes to shut down replies.

Advertisement

Yeah, he's a real sweetheart.

Note, a judicial warrant means a judge actually signed off on these targets which means it's likely really bad actors.

Bill Melugin was less than amused:

Who's leaking?

Bingo.

Seems like common sense to us.

Hopefully, Virginia's very own Attorney General Jason Miyares will be on top of this ... we shall see.

Tags: ICE ILLEGALS VIRGINIA BILL MELUGIN

