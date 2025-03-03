Bill Melugin TROUNCES D-Bag 'Migrant Reporter' for Leaking Planned VA ICE Raids to Illegals and DAAAMN

Meet Pablo Manríquez. Apparently, Manríquez is the editor of some lefty rag called Migrant Insider, which really just looks like an outlet for him to use to leak information to criminal illegals in our country. You'll note the mask in his photo and how he likes to shut down replies.

Yeah, he's a real sweetheart.

🚨ICE RAIDS are planned for Monday & Tuesday in Northern Virginia, per multiple sources who tell us ICE has obtained between 75 and 100 judicial warrants. — Pablo Manríquez (@PabloReports) March 2, 2025

Note, a judicial warrant means a judge actually signed off on these targets which means it's likely really bad actors.

Bill Melugin was less than amused:

Open borders activist reporter gives ICE targets a heads up, tells them to “plan accordingly”.



Judicial warrants means a judge has signed off on these targets - they aren’t just administrative.



And @PabloReports just told them ICE is coming.



Leaks continue. https://t.co/MgFOKadIGT — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) March 2, 2025

Who's leaking?

Another leak. He’s aiding criminal immigrants. https://t.co/DxYwRGwDhd — Lawrence Jones III (@LawrenceBJones3) March 2, 2025

Bingo.

“Migrant reporter” @PabloReports leaks ICE raids to illegal immigrants, notifying criminals in NoVA that law enforcement has legal permission to enter homes @ICEgov, @RealTomHoman and @PamBondi need to lock down these leakers



Illegals in VA need to go back home https://t.co/LoLTeWK0Y2 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) March 2, 2025

Seems like common sense to us.

Leaking ICE raids. On X. In the open.



If nothing happens to Pablo and he is not legally disciplined for this it will never stop.



DO SOMETHING https://t.co/rfnFqKi1QT — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 2, 2025

Hopefully, Virginia's very own Attorney General Jason Miyares will be on top of this ... we shall see.

