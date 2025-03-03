COWARD! Alyssa Farah Griffin Brings a Knife to a GUNFIGHT Trashing Tulsi Gabbard and Turning OFF Replies

Fake Republican and former resentful Trumper Alyssa Farah Griffin is very upset with Tulsi Gabbard for calling down the thunder on Zelenskyy for shutting down the election and of course, censoring the media. Knowing and saying the truth is somehow not a qualification for ODNI in Alyssa's tiny mind.

Adorable.

How serious Republicans supported Tulsi Gabbard for ODNI is beyond me. https://t.co/zTF1lzohj3 — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) March 3, 2025

Annnd as usual, Alyssa has her replies shut down. Imagine how insecure one must be to never allow anyone to respond to one's ideas and thoughts.

Pathetic.

How anyone thinks you represent any Republican woman in America is beyond me. https://t.co/n71NTpXpuo — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 3, 2025

Fair point.

Usually I wouldn’t punch down so far but Tulsi Gabbard has more loyalty and service to this country than you ever will.



And you’re neither serious nor are you a Republican. https://t.co/R4VNIrtFrr — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) March 3, 2025

She is a host on the view and says this with no hesitation https://t.co/iFuf13elSV — 𝔻𝕦𝕥𝕔𝕙 𝔻𝕒𝕝𝕥𝕠𝕟 (@dutchdalton992) March 3, 2025

No one has ever accused Alyssa of being a great thinker.

Nothing says “I stand by my position” more than turning off replies. https://t.co/rbGrMDrVm3 — Coco 🇺🇸 (@cocolou61) March 3, 2025

Right?

Griffin is laughable. Keep sitting on the View collecting that $$$. Tulsi has done more for our country than you ever will. https://t.co/hxlVxy3NK0 — John Peganto (@TheRepublic22) March 3, 2025

People watch so they can point and laugh. Ok, fine, maybe a few dozen actually watch because they're dumber than the hosts of the show, but they're definitely in the minority.

Good to see Sunny Holstin lets Alyssa off her leash long enough to post every now and then. https://t.co/8N8jjp7ZSp — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) March 3, 2025

OOF.

