COWARD! Alyssa Farah Griffin Brings a Knife to a GUNFIGHT Trashing Tulsi Gabbard and Turning OFF Replies

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:45 PM on March 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Fake Republican and former resentful Trumper Alyssa Farah Griffin is very upset with Tulsi Gabbard for calling down the thunder on Zelenskyy for shutting down the election and of course, censoring the media. Knowing and saying the truth is somehow not a qualification for ODNI in Alyssa's tiny mind.

Adorable.

Annnd as usual, Alyssa has her replies shut down. Imagine how insecure one must be to never allow anyone to respond to one's ideas and thoughts. 

Pathetic.

Fair point.

No one has ever accused Alyssa of being a great thinker.

Right?

People watch so they can point and laugh. Ok, fine, maybe a few dozen actually watch because they're dumber than the hosts of the show, but they're definitely in the minority.

==========================================================================

