Holy S**T! Sean Davis Shares DAMNING, Crazy Connection Between Trump's Would-Be Assassin and Zelenskyy

Don't mind us, we'll just be over here in the corner ordering a whole new batch of the latest and shiniest tinfoil we can find.

It's interesting to see who knows who when you start digging through pictures and various media ... you know?

So are we ever going to find out what’s going on with the extremely well-connected Ukrainian freedom fighter who nearly assassinated Trump at his golf course in Palm Beach, or nah? Remember that the guy pictured here with the would-be assassin received a Presidential Medal of… pic.twitter.com/4sFeh4XPSA — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 3, 2025

His post continues:

... of Freedom from Biden.

But wait, there's more.

Check this out.

I’m sure it’s all just a silly coincidence. pic.twitter.com/DpOf1wcylP — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 3, 2025

So the guy who took a pic with the second would-be Trump assassin also had his picture taken with Zelenskyy. Now, could this be a nothingburger? Of course. But what we've started to really learn over the past decade is that there are rarely coincidences that have a little bit of something to them.

And with all of the crazy we've seen from our pals on the Left to maintain power, we don't turn our noses up at any possible ideas that come from conspiracy theories. Heck, the last time we checked, conspiracy theorists were WAY in the lead when it came to knowing what was going on in our country and in the world.

You mean, the one that a Secret Service agent missed shooting five times from less than ten yards away? — Armando Chapelli (@ArmandoCha66272) March 3, 2025

Nah, this was the second one.

Crazy that we have to talk about MORE than one would-be assassin when it comes to Trump, you know?

War hawk scammers want to keep laundering US taxpayer funds and create WWIII. They are so sad their NC friend Ryan Routh failed the mission pic.twitter.com/NMe2JMmZS1 — Torch (@puss_q) March 1, 2025

Oh goodie, there's more than one picture.

Is it just me, or does it seem like everything is connected to Ukraine in one way or another? — John David Soriano (@sorianojohnd) March 3, 2025

Democrat's dirty little secret? Ahem.

