Holy S**T! Sean Davis Shares DAMNING, Crazy Connection Between Trump's Would-Be Assassin and Zelenskyy

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on March 03, 2025
ImgFlip

Don't mind us, we'll just be over here in the corner ordering a whole new batch of the latest and shiniest tinfoil we can find. 

It's interesting to see who knows who when you start digging through pictures and various media ... you know?

His post continues:

... of Freedom from Biden.

But wait, there's more.

Check this out.

So the guy who took a pic with the second would-be Trump assassin also had his picture taken with Zelenskyy. Now, could this be a nothingburger? Of course. But what we've started to really learn over the past decade is that there are rarely coincidences that have a little bit of something to them.

And with all of the crazy we've seen from our pals on the Left to maintain power, we don't turn our noses up at any possible ideas that come from conspiracy theories. Heck, the last time we checked, conspiracy theorists were WAY in the lead when it came to knowing what was going on in our country and in the world.

Nah, this was the second one.

Crazy that we have to talk about MORE than one would-be assassin when it comes to Trump, you know?

