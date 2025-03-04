Liz, You Ignorant Dolt: DataRepublican Reminds Liz Cheney Who She REALLY Is With DAMNING History Lesson

Liz Cheney is quickly becoming another case of political herpes. Hillary Clinton was the original case as she is burning, annoying, and never goes away ... Liz is doing her best these days to be equally as annoying.

Advertisement

And to think any of us ever respected this woman.

Here is some truth: Putin invaded Ukraine. NATO is the most successful military alliance in history. Since 1945, American leadership has ensured freedom and security for ourselves and millions of others around the world. Together with our allies, we defeated the Soviet Union—an… — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 2, 2025

Her post continues:

... empire so evil it had to build gulags and walls to keep its own people in. Destroying America’s alliances and abandoning the cause of freedom is morally and strategically indefensible. Putin will pocket Trump’s naive concessions and demand much more. Appeasement makes a wider war more likely, not less. @realDonaldTrump, @JDVance, @elonmusk have made clear who they are. Only fools—or Kremlin tools—would abandon NATO, side with Russia, and demand Ukraine surrender in the face of Putin’s brutal aggression.

Blah blah blah.

Here is more truth: Putin invaded Ukraine AFTER Trump was out of office. America doesn't get much for its NATO membership. You can oppose both Zelenskyy and Putin; it's not hard. And please, the only Kremlin tool around here is Liz herself.

And now, @DataRepublican for the win:

Dear Ms. Cheney,



I’m late to the conversation, but let’s add some much-needed context to your stance on Ukraine by looking at the legacy you come from.



Your father, Dick Cheney, had a long and influential political career:



📌 Received five draft deferments during the Vietnam… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) March 4, 2025

Her post continues:

Received five draft deferments during the Vietnam War, citing “other priorities,” and never served in the military.

Served in key government roles, including White House Chief of Staff (Ford), U.S. Representative (Wyoming), and Secretary of Defense (Bush Sr.).

As Secretary of Defense, oversaw U.S. military interventions in Panama and Iraq (Desert Storm).

Led Halliburton as chairman and CEO (1995–2000), a company that later secured massive defense contracts in war zones.

As Vice President, was a principal advocate for the 2003 Iraq invasion, citing claims that proved to be false.

Accumulated a net worth reportedly reaching $86 million largely due to Halliburton. These are facts. Neither you nor your father served in the military, yet he played a leading role in sending Americans into war—many of whom returned disabled, traumatized, or never returned at all. He and you profited immensely from the war machine while veterans struggled for the benefits they earned. Despite this, you now position yourself as a leading voice on Ukraine. Why should anyone take your stance seriously, given your personal and family history of benefiting from military conflicts? Talk about the biggest conflict of interest ever. So, before demanding action on Ukraine with emotional appeals, perhaps you should address the far more relevant issue: Why should anyone believe that your position is anything other than a continuation of the same war-profiteering playbook your family has long followed?

Advertisement

Ouch, Liz. We felt this one way over here.

Maybe just crawl back under your bridge.

==========================================================================

Related:

Sit DOWN! Adam Schiff's 'Some Of Us Remember' Dig at Trump for Pausing Ukraine Aid Backfires HILARIOUSLY

Boo Flippin' HOO: Federal Employee's Wife OUTRAGED Her Hubby Has to Actually SHOW UP to Work (Watch)

WHOA: BOMBSHELL Evidence Shows Trump's First Would-Be Assassin Thomas Crooks Did NOT Work Alone (Watch)



Holy S**T! Sean Davis Shares DAMNING, Crazy Connection Between Trump's Would-Be Assassin and Zelenskyy

COWARD! Alyssa Farah Griffin Brings a Knife to a GUNFIGHT Trashing Tulsi Gabbard and Turning OFF Replies

==========================================================================