The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face During Trump's Speech Tells the WHOLE Story for Dems

Doug P.  |  10:15 PM on March 04, 2025
Twitchy

President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress tonight started off with Democrat Rep. Al Green getting kicked out of the chamber for shameless grandstanding

Meanwhile the Democrats sat on their hands while Trump rattled off everything that's been accomplished over the first few weeks of his presidency while delivering reality checks about there being only two genders and so much more. 

It's all to much for Nancy Pelosi.

Yes indeed, Nancy's really having a bad night, and it shows:

We almost feel bad for her. Almost.

Saying "Make America Great Again" is an awful thing to say, at least to Pelosi:

Maybe Trump should have invited Nancy up to share some hot stock tips with all of America.

If Pelosi's not happy that means something positive for America must be happening.

