The Look on Nancy Pelosi's Face During Trump's Speech Tells the WHOLE Story for Dems

President Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress tonight started off with Democrat Rep. Al Green getting kicked out of the chamber for shameless grandstanding.

Meanwhile the Democrats sat on their hands while Trump rattled off everything that's been accomplished over the first few weeks of his presidency while delivering reality checks about there being only two genders and so much more.

It's all to much for Nancy Pelosi.

Nancy looks like she wants to throw up.

I love it. :) #StateOfTheUnion — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 5, 2025

Yes indeed, Nancy's really having a bad night, and it shows:

Pelosi looks like she's gonna stroke out pic.twitter.com/owQZ00wER7 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 5, 2025

I swear Nancy Pelosi has a hollow cane filled with Scotch. She's taking a swig. #SOTU pic.twitter.com/EsXfEK4lON — 𝙋𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙮𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙠 ™ © ® ⓘ 🇺🇸 (@PhillyTalk) March 5, 2025

Nancy Pelosi really captures the vitality and youthful appeal of the Democratic Party. pic.twitter.com/YiaoTI7GHq — Josiah Lippincott (@jlippincott_) March 5, 2025

We almost feel bad for her. Almost.

President Trump has completely broken Crazy Nancy Pelosi pic.twitter.com/dC5vWwQpSX — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) March 5, 2025

Saying "Make America Great Again" is an awful thing to say, at least to Pelosi:

This is great. Pelosi looks like she just wet herself. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rzl2T498xX — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 5, 2025

Maybe Trump should have invited Nancy up to share some hot stock tips with all of America.

Just so we’re all aware, this was Nancy Pelosi’s reaction as Trump was discussing men not being allowed to play in women’s sports pic.twitter.com/8E4LKxjYpw — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) March 5, 2025

If Pelosi's not happy that means something positive for America must be happening.