Rep. Al Green Expelled From Trump's Speech

Democrats acted like babies as President Donald Trump began his joint address to Congress, booing when he said that he won the popular vote — there sure were a lot of election deniers.
Dems boo when Trump says he won the popular vote.— Elise McCue (@EliseMcCue) March 5, 2025
Election deniers??? pic.twitter.com/eSYkKquyNF
There was a lot of talk about disrupting Trump's speech, and Rep. Al Green decided it was his job to get kicked out by the Sergeant at Arms.
78 year old Al Green waving a cane and trying to shout down Trump is a perfect representation of Democrats feeble resistance. pic.twitter.com/gkxzyr7D8B— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 5, 2025
That’s @RepAlGreen shaking his cane at Trump. The “resistance” isn’t what it used to be.— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) March 5, 2025
Shame on @RepAlGreen for your shameful behavior. I've never seen a lawmaker act in such an embarrassing fashion. You made an absolute ass of yourself.— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 5, 2025
Wow. Democrats ditching all decorum, booing Trump and disrupting for stating basic facts about the election.— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) March 5, 2025
House Speaker just ordered Sgt. at Arms to REMOVE Democrat Rep. Al Green from the chamber.
Wow. pic.twitter.com/VomqXImkGP
Congressman Al Green is much more of an insurrectionist than the man with the horn hat.— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) March 5, 2025
Didn't Al Green say we should all stay together— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 5, 2025
Other Democrats when Al Green was getting escorted out of the chamber pic.twitter.com/tjijNWiprD— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 5, 2025
The bouncer is throwing the drunk guy out of the bar.— Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 5, 2025
And we’ve just started.
.@SpeakerJohnson is a hero. The fools thinking they're brave for pulling a stunt are not. pic.twitter.com/diw1cWquXj— Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) March 5, 2025
Sit down, you greased up goon. Rep Al Green tossed from the Chamber, should be tossed from the House.— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) March 5, 2025
SEND HIM TO GITMO— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 5, 2025
NA NA NA NA, NA NA NA NA, HEY HEY HEY, Goodbye.— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 5, 2025
What a dickhead.#StateOfTheUnion
Proud of yourself, Rep Green?— Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 5, 2025
.@SpeakerJohnson smacks down deranged lefties interrupting President Trump.— Media Research Center (@theMRC) March 5, 2025
Rep. Al Green got the boot. pic.twitter.com/9hxLM76khS
Rep. Al Green and the Democrats have decided to humiliate themselves and behave like kids.— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) March 5, 2025
Speaker Johnson has Sergeant At Arms remove Rep. Green.
Rep. Green will promptly send a fundraising email.
A mentally unwell Democrat rep — Al Green —is all that’s wrong with Democrats. That they think these stunts are wise is yet another reason they lost.— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 5, 2025
They were all ridiculous.
Trump is so blessed in his enemies, whose judgment and IQ his very presence seems to disrupt and lower.— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) March 5, 2025
I don't want to hear another damned thing from a single leftist about decorum ever again. Absolutely shameful to watch Democrats yell and scream and disrupt so much that WE AMERICANS can't even hear POTUS. I've never seen such shameful behavior from Congressional Democrats.— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) March 5, 2025
***
Update:
Green says it was worth it. It wasn't.
AL GREEN: I’ll accept my punishment. It was worth it. pic.twitter.com/HRSkhUXAtS— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 5, 2025
***
