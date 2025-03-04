Rep. Al Green Expelled From Trump's Speech

Axios: Trump’s Decision to Withhold Aid Plucked From Putin’s Personal Wishlist
Brett T.  |  9:45 PM on March 04, 2025

Democrats acted like babies as President Donald Trump began his joint address to Congress, booing when he said that he won the popular vote — there sure were a lot of election deniers. 

There was a lot of talk about disrupting Trump's speech, and Rep. Al Green decided it was his job to get kicked out by the Sergeant at Arms.

They were all ridiculous.

***

Update:

Green says it was worth it. It wasn't.


***

