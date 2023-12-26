Biden-Harris Administration Wishing Everyone a Happy Kwanzaa Goes Hilariously and Gloriously WRONG

Oh, FFS: Justin Trudeau Stocks Men's Bathrooms in Canadian Parliament With Tampons
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:36 AM on December 26, 2023
Twitter

The Biden-Harris Administration was front and center earlier this morning to wish everyone a Happy Kwanzaa. Somehow it reads that this admin would make time to celebrate a holiday made up by an anti-white communist.

Advertisement

Fits right in with the rest of this hate-filled, divisive, discriminatory, Democratic Party.

On one hand, we get it. If they hadn't mentioned KWANZAA there would have been a dozen or so people shrieking at the government about how racist it is but on the other, they had to know how this would go over ... and they had to know it wouldn't be a good thing.

Well, not a good thing for them.

It's a great thing for us here at Twitchy because the fodder, OH the fodder.

Spectacular.

Aww yes, he spent so many days in Kwanzaa with the Kwanzian people. 

In fact, they made Joe an honorary Kwanzian. Yeah, that's it.

See? HA HA HA HA HA HA

*cough cough*

Guess we should just be glad he's not spending Kwanzaa telling Black people Republicans are gonna put them back in chains.

Oh, go ahead and laugh. We did.

There has to be come holiday or month celebrating LGBTQ123.E5A or something, right?

Right before he watched television with FDR. We knew it!

Hey, that's what we said!

Fair point.

C'mon now, there has to be something this administration is good at ... and boy howdy, they are pretty exceptional when it comes to pandering. It may be one of the few things they do really well.

Of course, that's not a good thing.

