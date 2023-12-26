Biden-Harris Administration Wishing Everyone a Happy Kwanzaa Goes Hilariously and Gloriously WRONG

The Biden-Harris Administration was front and center earlier this morning to wish everyone a Happy Kwanzaa. Somehow it reads that this admin would make time to celebrate a holiday made up by an anti-white communist.

Fits right in with the rest of this hate-filled, divisive, discriminatory, Democratic Party.

Happy Kwanzaa from the Biden-Harris Administration! pic.twitter.com/ZkjrSiNAuk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 26, 2023

On one hand, we get it. If they hadn't mentioned KWANZAA there would have been a dozen or so people shrieking at the government about how racist it is but on the other, they had to know how this would go over ... and they had to know it wouldn't be a good thing.

Well, not a good thing for them.

It's a great thing for us here at Twitchy because the fodder, OH the fodder.

Spectacular.

“I have great memories of my early trips overseas to visit Kwanzaa” - j biden — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) December 26, 2023

Aww yes, he spent so many days in Kwanzaa with the Kwanzian people.

In fact, they made Joe an honorary Kwanzian. Yeah, that's it.

"When I was a young Kwanzinian back in Scranton Pennsylvania...." - Joe — Mad Bull America (@america_mad) December 26, 2023

See? HA HA HA HA HA HA

The invented holiday. Great for the invented administration 🤣 — Halle MAGA (@Halle2017) December 26, 2023

*cough cough*

Joe Biden Sr. used to take little Joey and the rest of the family out to see a drag show to celebrate every Kwanzaa back in the day. — Regs (@r3gulations) December 26, 2023

A short speech by the guy who said he was arrested at a Civil Rights Demonstration but actually bragged that he was endorsed by George Wallace. pic.twitter.com/LpsAxqsnBt — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) December 26, 2023

Guess we should just be glad he's not spending Kwanzaa telling Black people Republicans are gonna put them back in chains.

But not Merry Christmas. How about we say Happy Holiday instead of happy kwanzaa??? Double standards! — MeLaura (@MeLaura29) December 26, 2023

Oh, go ahead and laugh. We did.

after kwanzaa, what is the next fake holiday the white house will be celebrating? — brave mango (@brave_mango) December 26, 2023

There has to be come holiday or month celebrating LGBTQ123.E5A or something, right?

Biden invented Kwanza. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) December 26, 2023

Right before he watched television with FDR. We knew it!

Made up holiday for communists. Perfect for your administration! — Sandra Long (@SandraLong38216) December 26, 2023

Hey, that's what we said!

Might as well say “Happy Communism”. Why disguise it? — God, reason, logic over school indoctrination (@_msafi) December 26, 2023

Fair point.

More pandering. — Dr. Bruce Hansbrough (@AskDoctorBruce) December 26, 2023

C'mon now, there has to be something this administration is good at ... and boy howdy, they are pretty exceptional when it comes to pandering. It may be one of the few things they do really well.

Of course, that's not a good thing.

