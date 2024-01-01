Mayor Brandon Johnson DRAGGED for Throwing a Fit on Twitter/X Over Having No Warning Illegals Were Coming

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is BIG MAD about Abbott shipping illegals to Chicago without communication or notice ...

Guess he knows how our southern states, cities, and towns feel now, eh? It's not like illegals send a note to El Paso, Texas and alert them to the fact that they are indeed coming across the border illegally and they better be ready. Note, while looking for a city/town to use in this 'snark', we read that at least 2000 illegal immigrants show up there EVERY DAY.

And ol' Brandon is upset about 350 of them showing up without notice.

This morning just after 1 a.m., a private Boeing 777 originating from San Antonio, Texas landed at the Rockford/Chicago airport carrying 350 asylum seekers. There was no communication from Texas, and the City of Chicago was alerted by authorities in Rockford regarding the flight. — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) December 31, 2023

It's like he's tattling on Abbott while looking for sympathy.

Yeah, not happening.

Wait, you mean nobody told you illegals were coming to your Sanctuary City? HOW CAN THAT BE?!

Upon landing, asylum seekers were placed on buses chartered by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and dropped in various surrounding suburbs, left to find their way to the city.



This is the second recorded instance of the Texas governor transporting asylum seekers via private plane. — Mayor Brandon Johnson (@ChicagosMayor) December 31, 2023

Again, talk to any state, city, or town in the south, Brandon.

This little rant didn't go over so hot - or you know, depending on your point of view, it was quite hilarious.

You should welcome these hard-working, undocumented workers to your proud city. Why do you hate migrants? — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 1, 2024

Right?

You received exactly as much communication and warning of their arrival as Texas did.



If you have a problem, take it up with the federal government, headed by the president of your party. https://t.co/1wqPPGJapq — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) January 1, 2024

See, that's what we said.

They're asylum seekers, so give them the asylum that they seek. — Dave (@davespace_) December 31, 2023

Fixed it for you: “Upon landing, asylum seekers were placed on buses chartered by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and dropped in various surrounding suburbs of the sanctuary city of Chicago. All perfectly within the laws the mayor of Chicago and the majority of local Democrat leaders… — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) January 1, 2024

Why do you hate immigrants? — Dr Strangetweet Or How I Learned To Love The RT (@lone_rides) January 1, 2024

Who knew the mayor of Chicago was so racist?

You said you city was a sanctuary city! Your words & actions have consequences — Foxy's Crime Scenes (@thewaryfox) December 31, 2023

I hope there are MANY more — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) December 31, 2023

Them's the rules.

True story.

Good! Speak to the commander in chief of the USA about securing the border. — Sharp Stick in the Eye (@BSharp402) December 31, 2023

Winner winner chicken dinner.

But we're not exactly holding our breath - it's far more politically lucrative to whine about a Republican treating a Sanctuary City as a Sanctuary City.

