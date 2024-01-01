Mayor Brandon Johnson DRAGGED for Throwing a Fit on Twitter/X Over Having No Warning Illegals Were Coming

Epstein Didn't Kill Himself ... Again: Bill Clinton 'Identified' 50+ TIMES in Epstein...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on January 01, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is BIG MAD about Abbott shipping illegals to Chicago without communication or notice ...

Guess he knows how our southern states, cities, and towns feel now, eh? It's not like illegals send a note to El Paso, Texas and alert them to the fact that they are indeed coming across the border illegally and they better be ready. Note, while looking for a city/town to use in this 'snark', we read that at least 2000 illegal immigrants show up there EVERY DAY.

And ol' Brandon is upset about 350 of them showing up without notice.

It's like he's tattling on Abbott while looking for sympathy.

Yeah, not happening.

Wait, you mean nobody told you illegals were coming to your Sanctuary City? HOW CAN THAT BE?!

Again, talk to any state, city, or town in the south, Brandon.

This little rant didn't go over so hot - or you know, depending on your point of view, it was quite hilarious.

Right?

See, that's what we said.

Who knew the mayor of Chicago was so racist? 

Them's the rules.

True story.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

But we're not exactly holding our breath - it's far more politically lucrative to whine about a Republican treating a Sanctuary City as a Sanctuary City.

