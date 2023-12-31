PRETTY Sure Mehdi Hasan Didn't MEAN to Set Elizabeth Warren Up for Some MAJOR Trolling But Still ... LOL

Mehdi Hasan would like you all to know that Nikki Haley listed her race as white on her voter registration form in 2001. No really, she DID.

Yeah, we made the same face.

And? Whatever? Why does this matter? Alrighty then?

‘The Associated Press reports that in 2001, Haley listed her race as “white” on her voter registration form.”’



Oh. https://t.co/tFm4Hci4ZZ — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 30, 2023

If Mehdi thinks THAT'S a big deal, wait until he finds out what Elizabeth Warren pulled.

Right?

We mean, c'mon man, pay attention to your own party every once in a while, maybe even read a room or two.

There it is.

So what ? — Ministry of Truth (@stressjudo) December 31, 2023

If you think that’s bad, wait til you hear what Elizabeth Warren did — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 30, 2023

We'd think lying about your heritage to take advantage of programs specifically meant to help Native Americans and literally robbing them of their opportunities is a bigger deal than listing your race as white on a voter registration card ... but what do we know, right?

I worked with a woman who emigrated from India. She considered herself white when the company census came around. Aryan in fact. Perhaps you should leave your bubble at least once. — MacktheKnife (@KnifeMackthe) December 30, 2023

Interesting point as well. Seems many people from India identify as white.

I’m Native American. Sometimes I check ‘white’ when there’s no reason for the question. They never have a selection ‘none of your fucking business.’ I don’t need to reveal my race in order to vote. GFOH — Dan DuBray (pronouns Strunk/White) (@DuBray) December 30, 2023

BUT CLEARLY NIKKI HALEY JUST WANTS TO FIT IN WITH THE RACIST EVIL WHITE REPUBLICAN PARTY! REEEEE!

That's really what Mehdi is saying here, he's just not brave enough to really say it so he's passive-aggressively implying it.

I have to see the registration card, but some states they don't have Indian as an option, she probably just picked the best one that she could. You know American governments previously only had like four or five choices on the registration cards, White, black, Indian as an… — Bulagan (@Bulagan1996) December 30, 2023

Ya' don't say?

So this isn't really some big GOTCHA about Haley trying to hide the fact that she's Indian? Gosh, but Mehdi is so convincing.

Oh, wait, no he's not.

Now do Elizabeth Warren...... https://t.co/ZXoCW4I7eR — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) December 31, 2023

It’s almost as if our racial categories are silly and ill-defined or something. https://t.co/pUlVJM5oaR — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) December 30, 2023

The libs are shaming a republican for *not* pulling the race card 😂 https://t.co/nWxhvUIlOd — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) December 31, 2023

HA HA HA, excellent point. We suppose we're not surprised considering the race card is about 99% of what they use - the other 1% is spent pushing adult themed books on children and lying about not being able to say 'gay' in Florida.

It's not a great agenda or platform.

Heh.

