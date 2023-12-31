PRETTY Sure Mehdi Hasan Didn't MEAN to Set Elizabeth Warren Up for Some MAJOR Trolling But Still ... LOL

And BOOM: Jonathan Turley Throws Down the Gauntlet on Anti-Free Speech States, Calls...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:30 AM on December 31, 2023
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

Mehdi Hasan would like you all to know that Nikki Haley listed her race as white on her voter registration form in 2001. No really, she DID. 

Yeah, we made the same face. 

And? Whatever? Why does this matter? Alrighty then? 

If Mehdi thinks THAT'S a big deal, wait until he finds out what Elizabeth Warren pulled.

Right?

We mean, c'mon man, pay attention to your own party every once in a while, maybe even read a room or two.

There it is.

We'd think lying about your heritage to take advantage of programs specifically meant to help Native Americans and literally robbing them of their opportunities is a bigger deal than listing your race as white on a voter registration card ... but what do we know, right?

Interesting point as well. Seems many people from India identify as white.

BUT CLEARLY NIKKI HALEY JUST WANTS TO FIT IN WITH THE RACIST EVIL WHITE REPUBLICAN PARTY! REEEEE!

That's really what Mehdi is saying here, he's just not brave enough to really say it so he's passive-aggressively implying it. 

Ya' don't say?

So this isn't really some big GOTCHA about Haley trying to hide the fact that she's Indian? Gosh, but Mehdi is so convincing. 

Oh, wait, no he's not.

HA HA HA, excellent point. We suppose we're not surprised considering the race card is about 99% of what they use - the other 1% is spent pushing adult themed books on children and lying about not being able to say 'gay' in Florida.

It's not a great agenda or platform.

Heh.

