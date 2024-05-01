Joe Biden Tweeted a Mental Health Awareness Post and It Went Horribly Wrong

Joe Biden, our barely functioning President, can't seem to do anything right lately. The world is burning around us and he decides this is a good time to do a Twitter campaign about mental health.

Advertisement

It has to be simple if Joe Biden is writing it. Period.

I can’t read cursive can someone translate this for me please — greg (@greg16676935420) May 1, 2024

Joe Biden is a very old man.

Joel I can’t read cursive and no one else under the age of 65 can either — Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 1, 2024

Nice. Now draw a clock. pic.twitter.com/htEqTOfYXl — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) May 1, 2024

Mission Level: Impossible

Honestly, he's way past help.

GP You should know, President Dementia McSundowner. https://t.co/ZUDm6qoJ5J — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 1, 2024

we gotta get this guy outta here I can't take this comms team one minute longer https://t.co/mLdzKgdqhN — Daniel (@growing_daniel) May 1, 2024

This is how barren the DNC sales-pitch is at this point. https://t.co/A7nLPa6aGb — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) May 1, 2024

Whomever is in charge at the White House is trolling us. https://t.co/qZZcRwdLwP — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) May 1, 2024

His Presidency has felt like one big practical joke gone terribly wrong.

At least, it's basically the kind of healthcare the Lefties are obsessed with.

can we start getting rid of parody accounts @elonmusk https://t.co/rh9hSC1XMX — gon (@chinesegon) May 1, 2024

Can we just get rid of this whole President?

Also:

Pancreatic health is health.

Liver health is health.

Normal blood pressure is health.

Pulmonary health is health.

Cardiac health is health.



Please thank your wife @DrBiden for guiding us in our health journeys. — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) May 1, 2024

And abortion is not health care. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 1, 2024

That's bound to get the Leftists stirred up in the comments.

incentivizing mental illness creates more mental illness — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 1, 2024

We can see that in the whole generation of kids protesting right now.

Advertisement

Are you finally coming out as having dementia? — Walker⚡️ (@WalkerAmerica) May 1, 2024

The least well kept secret on Earth.

You spelled your name correctly! Very good! pic.twitter.com/AgPOnfMUwh — Tiger Lily (@mypillowgorl) May 1, 2024

Well, someone spelled his name correctly.

The first step is admitting you have a problem, so, good for you, Big Guy! — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) May 1, 2024

Finally talking to your base pic.twitter.com/0fQNDOqP0J — True Stormy Joe (@truestormyjoe) May 1, 2024

When your religion is politics and this guy is the leader of your political party, depression is sure to follow.

Don't give him any ideas.















