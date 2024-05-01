Tissue? Columbia Prof Says Faculty Didn’t Approve of Police on Campus
Joe Biden Tweeted a Mental Health Awareness Post and It Went Horribly Wrong

justmindy
justmindy  |  4:45 PM on May 01, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Joe Biden, our barely functioning President, can't seem to do anything right lately. The world is burning around us and he decides this is a good time to do a Twitter campaign about mental health. 

It has to be simple if Joe Biden is writing it. Period.

Joe Biden is a very old man.

Mission Level: Impossible

Honestly, he's way past help.

His Presidency has felt like one big practical joke gone terribly wrong.

At least, it's basically the kind of healthcare the Lefties are obsessed with.

Can we just get rid of this whole President?

That's bound to get the Leftists stirred up in the comments.

We can see that in the whole generation of kids protesting right now.

The least well kept secret on Earth.

Well, someone spelled his name correctly.

When your religion is politics and this guy is the leader of your political party, depression is sure to follow.

Don't give him any ideas.





