Joe Biden Tweeted a Mental Health Awareness Post and It Went Horribly Wrong

Joe Biden, our barely functioning President, can't seem to do anything right lately. The world is burning around us and he decides this is a good time to do a Twitter campaign about mental health.
It's simple. pic.twitter.com/M6pHdOA4YU— President Biden (@POTUS) May 1, 2024
It has to be simple if Joe Biden is writing it. Period.
I can’t read cursive can someone translate this for me please— greg (@greg16676935420) May 1, 2024
Joe Biden is a very old man.
Joel I can’t read cursive and no one else under the age of 65 can either— Three Year Letterman (@3YearLetterman) May 1, 2024
Nice. Now draw a clock. pic.twitter.com/htEqTOfYXl— Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) May 1, 2024
Mission Level: Impossible
Get well soon. https://t.co/RD9MVmtwey— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 1, 2024
Honestly, he's way past help.
GP You should know, President Dementia McSundowner. https://t.co/ZUDm6qoJ5J— The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 1, 2024
we gotta get this guy outta here I can't take this comms team one minute longer https://t.co/mLdzKgdqhN— Daniel (@growing_daniel) May 1, 2024
This is how barren the DNC sales-pitch is at this point. https://t.co/A7nLPa6aGb— Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) May 1, 2024
Whomever is in charge at the White House is trolling us. https://t.co/qZZcRwdLwP— Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) May 1, 2024
His Presidency has felt like one big practical joke gone terribly wrong.
https://t.co/GSjHT8fln7 pic.twitter.com/n0kHsbGaPD— BCinSoFL🇺🇸🇮🇱🏳️🌈 (@BCinKWFL) May 1, 2024
At least, it's basically the kind of healthcare the Lefties are obsessed with.
can we start getting rid of parody accounts @elonmusk https://t.co/rh9hSC1XMX— gon (@chinesegon) May 1, 2024
Can we just get rid of this whole President?
May 1, 2024
Also:— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) May 1, 2024
Pancreatic health is health.
Liver health is health.
Normal blood pressure is health.
Pulmonary health is health.
Cardiac health is health.
Please thank your wife @DrBiden for guiding us in our health journeys.
What? pic.twitter.com/OEKOkxRdoZ— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 1, 2024
And abortion is not health care.— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) May 1, 2024
That's bound to get the Leftists stirred up in the comments.
incentivizing mental illness creates more mental illness— Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 1, 2024
We can see that in the whole generation of kids protesting right now.
Are you finally coming out as having dementia?— Walker⚡️ (@WalkerAmerica) May 1, 2024
The least well kept secret on Earth.
You spelled your name correctly! Very good! pic.twitter.com/AgPOnfMUwh— Tiger Lily (@mypillowgorl) May 1, 2024
Well, someone spelled his name correctly.
The first step is admitting you have a problem, so, good for you, Big Guy!— Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) May 1, 2024
Finally talking to your base pic.twitter.com/0fQNDOqP0J— True Stormy Joe (@truestormyjoe) May 1, 2024
When your religion is politics and this guy is the leader of your political party, depression is sure to follow.
It’s simple. pic.twitter.com/6SZ0OxC0wf— ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) May 1, 2024
May 1, 2024
Don't give him any ideas.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member